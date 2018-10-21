AUSTIN – Led by Amelia McKee’s 3-under 69 and Maria Vesga’s even par 72, Baylor women’s golf claimed a third place finish at the Betsy Rawls Invitational Sunday. No. 6 Texas, host of the tournament, took the championship with No. 16 Kent State placing second.
For individual players, Gurleen Kaur had the best finish of the Bears with a 1-under 215 and a sixth place finish. Vesga ended the tournament in a tie for 17th, while Diane Baillieux tied for 21st. Other Baylor players were McKee at 30th, Laila Hrindova tied for 34th, and Fiona Liddell tied for 39th. Jordan Shackelford came in 53rd.
Baylor concludes the fall season as host of the second-annual Battle at the Beach, which will be held at Club Campestre in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. The three-day tournament will be November 2-4.
Baylor men host Royal Oaks Intercollegiate
Baylor men’s golf will travel to Carrollton’s Maridoe Golf Club to play host for the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate tournament. The event will be Monday and Tuesday and consist of three rounds.
Fourteen teams will compete in the tournament. Along with Baylor, Arkansas, Charlotte, Houston, Iowa, Kent State, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Pepperdine, SMU and UTSA will compete. Oklahoma State is currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, with Pepperdine No. 4 and SMU sitting at No. 6.
The Bears have won the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, going 5-0, and won the Trinity Forest Invitational, beating SMU by one stroke.
Baylor also has a history at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate. They the two-time defending champions.
Monday’s first round begins at 8:15 a.m. with a shotgun start.