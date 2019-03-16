Temple’s Jaylin Kindles won a bronze medal, which was the top finish for a Central Texas lifter on the final day of the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting State Championships on Saturday at the Extraco Events Center.
Kindles finished third in the Class 6A 165-pound division, as she lifted 375 in the squat, 195 in the bench press and 415 in the deadlift for a total of 985 pounds. Her deadlift was the tops in her division.
Midway’s Genee Johnson and Jaydee Davis finished eighth and 13th in their respective weight classes. Belton’s top finish was a fifth-place showing from Kaylee Hausum.
The Centex area produced one state champion at the meet, Moody’s Deonshae Milliner, who won gold on Friday.
MCC sweeps doubleheader from Vernon
After splitting their first doubleheader against Vernon College in Vernon, the McLennan Community College baseball team swept Vernon in the two games played at the Bosque River Ballpark Saturday. The Highlanders won the first game, 4-3, and the second, 6-2.
The scoring in the first game began in the bottom of the second inning, with MCC scoring three runs behind the batting of Brett Squires, Thomas Santos, Jordan Yeatts and Aiden Shepardson.
Vernon tied the game in their next bat. The Highlanders (21-7, 7-1 conference) responded in their part of that same inning, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the third. Santos walked, advanced on an error and came home on a Shepardson single.
Grant Miller got the win for the Highlanders.
In game two, Vernon opened the scoring in the top of the second inning. MCC waited until the fourth inning to respond with two runs of their own. The Highlanders added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Vernon could only muster one more run in the top of the eighth.
Mason Hilton got the win.
McLennan travels to play against North Central Texas College on Wednesday for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
Baylor men’s tennis win two in California
The Baylor men’s tennis team is cruising in California.
The sixth-ranked Bears won their first two matches in the BNP Paribas Collegiate Challenge by shutting out both Idaho and No. 31 California in Indian Wells, Calif., on Friday and Saturday.
After defeating Idaho, 5-0, late Friday night, Baylor blanked No. 31 California, 4-0, on Saturday to reach the tournament final.
The Bears (15-2) will face No. 16 USC in the tournament final at noon on Sunday.
Baylor’s No. 1 doubles team of Sven Lah and Jimmy Bendeck defeated Cal’s Jacob Brumm and Yuta Kikuchi, 6-2, and the Baylor No. 2 pair of Matias Soto and Will Little defeated Cal’s Can Kaya and Paul Barretto, 6-2, to clinch the doubles point.
Soto won the No. 2 singles match, 6-2, 6-4, over Cal’s Jack Molloy to set the tone in singles play. Baylor No. 4 player Adrian Boitan edged Cal’s Bjorn Hoffman, 7-5, 7-5, and Baylor No. 6 player Constantin Frantzen claimed a close battle against Cal’s Dominic Barretto, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
Baylor men’s golf part of tough field in Florida
The Baylor men’s golf squad will open up action on Sunday in the Valspar Collegiate, which runs through Tuesday in Palm City, Fla. The 54-hole tournament will be played on the par-71, 7,114-yard course at Floridian National Golf Club.
The 23rd-ranked Bears are one of 12 top-35 ranked squads in the 15-team field. BU will compete against No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 2 Duke, No. 6 Wake Forest, No. 8 Texas, No. 9 Georgia Tech, No. 11 LSU, No. 18 Arkansas, No. 20 South Florida, No. 27 Texas A&M, No. 30 Florida State, No. 31 South Carolina, Houston, Lamar and UT Arlington.
All three rounds are scheduled for shotgun starts, with Sunday’s first round starting at 12:30 p.m. Central.
McBeth seizes lead at Waco Annual Charity Open
Well, he didn’t go 18-under again. But disc golf superstar Paul McBeth was still good enough to take over the overall lead at the Waco Annual Charity Open on Saturday at Brazos Park East.
McBeth, from Huntington Beach, Calif., shot 15-under 52 in Saturday’s third round, picking up 13 birdies and an eagle on the par-4, 492-foot No. 18 hole. That performance was good enough to help McBeth leapfrog the overall leader after two rounds, Ricky Wysocki, who is three strokes back of McBeth after shooting 57 in the third round for a 161 total.
McBeth shot par on hole No. 1, ensuring that he likely wouldn’t go 18-under for a second straight day. But he quickly found a rhythm thereafter, birdying seven of the next eight holes.
Alex Russell had the top round of the day at 16-under 51. He is eight shots off McBeth’s overall lead.
On the women’s side, Catrina Allen of Bellflower, Calif., will take a five-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round, as she has shot 64-63-62 for a 189 total.
BU track opens season with eight gold medals at USC
LOS ANGELES – The Baylor track and field team soaked up the sunny skies in L.A., and got some work done in the process.
Baylor recorded eight event victories at the USC Trojan Invitational, which wrapped up Saturday at Cromwell Field and Locker Track Stadium. The meet marked the opener of the outdoor season.
On the women’s side, Baylor had wins from Megan SaxvanderWeyden (javelin, 164-9), Sarah Yocum (100-meter hurdles, 1:00.29) and Leticia De Souza (800, 2:08.13). For the Baylor men, Jalen Seals won gold in the long jump, going 23-10 into a headwind. Baylor also got wins from KC Lightfoot in the pole vault (18-51/4), Kalon Barnes in the 100 (10.43), Isaiah Cunningham in the 200 (21.17) and Trey Fields in the 400 (46.49).
It was the college track debut for Barnes, a defensive back for the Baylor football team, as well as his teammates J.T. Woods and Mark Milton, while Raleigh Texada was opening his second year.
Lightfoot’s vault set a track record, and ranked No. 6 in school history.
The Bears will host the Baylor Invitational next Saturday at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium.