Saturday was a day of mixed emotions with the McLennan Community College softball team splitting their two games at the Scrap Yard tournament in Conroe. The Highlassies lost their first game to Team Japan, 9-1, then regrouped and downed Galveston by the same score, 9-1.
In the first game, the Lassies took on an all-star team of Japanese players. Japan held MCC to three hits, including a solo homer by Kaitlin Richards in the fourth inning. Carla Torres took the loss for the Lassies.
In the second game, it was MCC’s turn to see runners crossing the plate on a regular basis. McLennan scored two runs in the first, four in the second and three in the fifth, while Galveston was held to one run in the fourth. The game ended with a run rule.
Emily Klanika earned the win for the Lassies, with Richards adding a second homer for the day and three RBIs, while going 1-3. Brooke Arnold hit a double, and Kaelin Morkisch, Charley Avery and Arianna Perales each had two RBIs.
MCC will play Bossier Parish in a doubleheader Friday in Louisiana. The first game will begin at 1 p.m.
Highlassies basketball drop game to Collin County
A season of lows continued with the McLennan Community College women’s basketball team losing a home game to Collin County Community College, 95-58, Saturday at The Highlands.
The game belonged to Collin County’s Lady Cougars almost from the outset as they began the game with a 6-0 run. The Highlassies were able to battle back to tie the game with a minute left in the first quarter, but Collin County ended the quarter the way they began I, with a 5-0 run.
The Lassies managed to take the lead, 24-23, with 5:45 left in the second quarter, but Collin County went on another run and went into halftime with a 39-28 lead.
The Lady Cougars built on their lead throughout the second half, and the Highlassies (10-14, 1-10 conference) just could not find an answer.
KeeKee Nowlin led MCC with 16 points. Annya Moss had 12 and Ny’Asia Goldman added 10 points.
The Highlassies host Hill College Wednesday with tip off at 5:30 p.m.
Highlanders defeat Collin County in men’s hoops
Xavier Armstead and Casey Armour both scored 17 points for McLennan Community College as the Highlanders defeated Collin County Community College’s Cougars, 74-59, Saturday at The Highlands.
The Highlanders (19-6, 5-4 conference) took control of the first half with a 10-point run beginning with 17:31 in the game. MCC was able to build a 14 point lead at one point, but the Cougars cut the lead to seven. McLennan ended the half with a 5-0 run and led, 29-17, going into the locker room.
The Highlanders started the second half in the same way they ended the first half, using a 7-0 run and ultimately building a 23 point lead.
Along with Armstead and Armour’s scoring, Mike Adewunmi scored 13 points for the home team Highlanders.
MCC hosts Hill College Wednesday, with the women’s game at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
BU equestrian beats OSU
The No. 5 Baylor equestrian team won three disciplines to take an 11-8 win over No. 7 Oklahoma State in the opening meet of the spring semester Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
Sidney Scheckel won most outstanding performer honors in Baylor’s 3-1 win in reining. Rachel Davis won MOP honors as the Bears (5-3, 2-1) grabbed a 4-1 win in equitation on the flat.
Madison Day won MOP for Baylor in a 3-2 win in fences. Oklahoma State (2-5, 1-2) won horsemanship 4-1 but Baylor’s Kaylee Mellott took MOP honors.