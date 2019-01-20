The Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams are back in action Monday after going a combined 4-0 over the weekend to open their respective 2019 home slates.
The men host Penn at 11 a.m. at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center, marking the second all-time meeting between the two programs. A win would push Baylor to a 3-0 start for the fifth time in six seasons.
The women then follow with a double-header against Rice at 2 p.m. and Prairie View A&M at 6 p.m., both of which will be played at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. This will mark the 29th time that Baylor and Rice have met with the Bears holding a 15-13 series advantage against the Owls. Meanwhile, Baylor is 6-0 all-time against the Panthers.
MCC goes to Temple for conference rival clashes
The McLennan Community College basketball teams travel to Temple Monday for conference games. The Highlassies will play their game at 5:30 p.m., with the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.
The Lassies (9-8, 0-4) will seek their first conference win of the season, having lost their most recent game to Hill College, 65-55. Temple (11-7, 0-4) will also be seeking their first conference win.
The Highlanders (15-4, 1-2) found the winner’s circle against Hill College, 70-66, is in fourth place in conference play. Temple (15-2, 3-0) sits atop the conference standings.
MCC will play their next home games on Wednesday, when they host Southwestern Christian College.
Collins stuns Kerber at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Anyone unfamiliar with Danielle Collins — and that could be forgiven, really, considering her 0-5 mark at majors until this Australian Open — got a sense of what she’s all about during her surprisingly easy upset of former No. 1 Angelique Kerber.
Not just the 6-0, 6-2 scoreline Sunday that eliminated a three-time Grand Slam champion and put the unseeded Collins in the quarterfinals.
And not just the take-balls-early aggressive approach that produced a “Did I read that right?!” edge of 29-6 in total winners for Collins, a 25-year-old American who won a pair of NCAA singles titles at the University of Virginia.
But, instead, let’s focus on this little detail: On the second set’s second point, Kerber hit a forehand winner that she punctuated with a relatively innocuous “Come on!” that caught Collins’ attention. So after claiming the following point with a drop shot, Collins stared down Kerber, leaned forward, shook a fist and screamed those same two words — except with a lot more oomph, stretching out the second syllable as if it were spelled with about a dozen O’s.
Next up for the 35th-ranked Collins on Tuesday will be Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who reached her fifth Grand Slam quarterfinal by coming back to beat 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3 in a match that ended at nearly 2 a.m.