It was 19 days ago that McLennan Community College’s men’s basketball team defeated Concordia University’s JV, 109-80, at the Highlands. The Highlanders will try to knock off the rust Saturday as they host the Angelina College Roadrunners at the Highlands at 4 p.m.
MCC (12-2) is on a four-game winning streak, with their last loss coming against Western Texas, 80-74, at the Western Texas Classic in Snyder.
The Roadrunners (7-6) won their last game, 95-87, against LSC-Tomball, on Dec. 7.
The Highlanders are led by sophomores Midway grad Xavier Armstead, who is averaging 17.3 points per game, Jordan Skipper-Brown (14.4 ppg) and Mike Adewunmi (13.9 ppg).
Hawaii Pacific, TCU call off game
FORT WORTH, Texas — A matchup between Hawaii Pacific and TCU has been canceled following the death of a Hawaii Pacific player who collapsed during a game.
The basketball teams were scheduled to play Friday in Honolulu but chose to cancel the contest after 21-year-old Emil Isovic died at a hospital Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4 guard from Sweden collapsed on the bench during a first-half timeout on Dec. 18 as the Sharks played Southern Nazarene. He was taken to a hospital but never regained consciousness. Authorities have not released a cause of death.
A statement from TCU says “it was not appropriate to play the game.”
TCU defeated Indiana State on Christmas Day to win the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The team was planning to play Hawaii Pacific before returning home.
Angels fill void at catcher with Lucroy
ANAHEIM, Calif. — A person with knowledge of the agreement says catcher Jonathan Lucroy has agreed to join the Los Angeles Angels.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal has not been announced by the Angels, who had no accomplished big-league catchers on their 40-man roster.
Yahoo Sports reported the one-year, $3.35 million deal contains incentives that could raise the two-time All-Star’s compensation to over $4 million.
The Angels will be Lucroy’s fifth team in four seasons. He batted .241 with 51 RBIs in 126 games last season for the Oakland Athletics.
Lucroy began his career with Milwaukee and appeared in the All-Star Game in 2014 and 2016. He played briefly for Texas and Colorado before joining Oakland.