The No. 6 Baylor men’s tennis team overcame an early deficit to claim a 5-2 victory over No. 35 Arizona State late Friday night at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Sun Devils won two of the three doubles sets to grab the doubles point and notched the No. 3 singles pairing as Justin Roberts edged Baylor’s Will Little, 7-5, 6-1.
But the Bears (17-2) won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches when Johannes Schretter defeated Arizona State’s Nathan Pornwith, 7-6, 6-3, and Matias Soto cruised past the Sun Devils’ Dominik Kellovsky, 6-2, 6-3. And Baylor swept the No. 4 through No. 6 matches as Adrian Boitan, Sven Lah and Jimmy Bendeck all earned points.
Lah won a particularly close battle, outlasting Arizona State’s Tim Ruehl, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
The Bears’ season continues when they host TCU in the Big 12 opener at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
BU’s Kaur tied for lead in golf tournament
OPELIKLA, Ala. – Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur shot 4-under 68 to tie for the individual lead at the Evans Derby Experience Saturday. She and her teammates are currently in ninth place after shooting a team 296, 8-over par.
Arkansas (-3) leads the team competition, followed by Florida (E) and Texas (+2). The Bears, tied with South Carolina, are two back from Mississippi State.
Kaur is tied with Clara Manzalini of Florida. Bear Maria Vesga is tied for 21st with a 1-over 73.
The second round of the tournament is set for Sunday, with tee times beginning at 8:30 a.m. Baylor will be paired with Alabama (+13) and Louisville (+14).
AP: Verlander, Astros to add $66M for ‘20, ‘21
Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros have agreed to a contract adding an additional $66 million in guaranteed money for 2020 and ‘21, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
A 36-year-old right-hander, Verlander is due $28 million in 2019, the final guaranteed season of a $180 million, seven-year deal he signed with Detroit before the 2013 season. That contract included a $22 million for 2020 that would have become guaranteed if Verlander finished among the top five in Cy Young Award voting this year.
Verlander was traded from Detroit to Houston on Aug. 31, 2017, and helped the Astros win their first World Series that season. The 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner, he finished second in Cy Young voting last season after going 16-9 with a 2.52 ERA in 34 starts. He pitched 214 innings and led the AL with 290 strikeouts.