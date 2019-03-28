The Baylor men’s tennis team opens Big 12 play with a top-10 matchup versus TCU at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears enter the match with the No. 6 national ranking, three spots ahead of the No. 9 Horned Frogs.
Baylor (17-2) is riding an eight-match winning streak that includes victories over No. 34 Tulsa, No. 11 Illinois, No. 33 Arkansas, No. 31 California, No. 16 USC and No. 35 Arizona State. The Bears are 9-2 versus ranked opponents this season.
TCU (15-3) has won 10 consecutive matches, a streak that started with a win over No. 7 UCLA on Feb. 17 at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Chicago.
BU hurdlers advance at Texas Relays
AUSTIN – Baylor hurdlers Antwuan Musgrove and Jayson Baldridge took care of business in their preliminary races on Thursday at the Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Baldridge, a sophomore from Houston, clocked 51.19 in his 400-meter hurdles heat, winning the heat and posting the third-best time of the day. Musgrove, a senior from Miami, Fla., ran 52.05 for the eighth-best time of the prelims. Both advance on to Friday’s final.
In the women’s 400 hurdles, BU’s Sarah Yocum finished 16th in the prelims and failed to advance.
The action at the Texas Relays picks up in earnest on Friday, and will continue through the running of the 4x400 relays on Saturday.
BU competing in Big 12 championship
Ranked No. 4 in the country, the Baylor equestrian team will face TCU in the Big 12 championship at 10 a.m. Friday at Totusek Arena in Stillwater, Okla.
Baylor (7-4, 3-1) is seeded first while Oklahoma State (6-5, 2-2) is second and TCU (6-6, 1-3) third. TCU will face Oklahoma State on Friday at 3 p.m.
On Saturday, Baylor will face Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. The Bears have won three Big 12 championships.
Baylor women’s tennis face Oklahoma State
The Baylor women’s tennis team goes on the road to continue Big 12 play when the Bears face Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. Friday in Stillwater, Okla.
Baylor (6-15, 1-2 Big 12) defeated Kansas State, 4-3, on Sunday, snapping the Bears 14-match losing streak.
Now the Bears will try to reverse the trend and start a winning streak against Oklahoma State (13-5, 4-0). The Cowgirls enter having won nine straight.