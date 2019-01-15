Off to unusual winless starts in conference action, the McLennan Community College basketball teams will look to get on track on Wednesday with a doubleheader at Hill College.
Ricky Rhodes’ MCC women’s team is 9-7 overall and 0-3 in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play after losses to Cisco, Ranger and Collin County. The Highlassies have had to be road warriors, with four of their first five conference games away from Waco.
Hill (8-9, 1-2) shoots only 39 percent from the floor for the season, so if the Highlassies’ defense stands firm, they could give themselves a shot at a road win.
The MCC men (14-4, 0-2) are coming off a heartbreaking 80-79 loss to Collin last Saturday, a game in which Xavier Armstead matched his season high with 29 points for the Highlanders. The Rebels (16-2, 1-1) haven’t played in a week, since falling to Collin, 97-87, last Wednesday. Hill is particularly tough on its home court, with a 10-1 record.
Game times are 5:30 p.m. for the women and 7:30 for the men.
Rangers’ winter caravan stopping in Waco Thursday
The Texas Rangers’ winter caravan will be swinging through Waco on Thursday.
The Rangers will be represented by hitting coach Luis Ortiz, infielder/catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa, outfielder Willie Calhoun, pitcher Shawn Tolleson, and radio broadcaster Matt Hicks. Tolleson is a former standout at Baylor who missed last season after having Tommy John surgery.
The Rangers will take part in Thursday’s Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce First Pitch Luncheon, which starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium. They’ll also hold a free autograph signing at the T-Mobile store at 100 North New Road from 2 to 3 p.m., and they’ll hold another signing event at Jim Turner Chevrolet in McGregor from 4:30 to 6 p.m.