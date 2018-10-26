AMES, Iowa — Looking for a breakthrough performance, the Baylor men’s and women’s cross country teams will have to keep looking, as they finished near the back of the pack in the team standings at Friday’s Big 12 Championships.
The BU men finished eighth overall in a nine-team field, while the women placed ninth in their 10-team race. Iowa State swept the team titles for the second straight year, this time achieving the double on its home course.
Brooke Gilmore, a sophomore from Belton, topped Baylor with a 36th-place finish, clocking in at 21:35.7 on the 6,000-meter course. Allison Andrews-Paul was the only other Bear to tally a top-50 showing, coming in 46th, though Baylor coach Jon Capron noted that six of his women’s runners posted personal-best times.
“The result wasn’t what we wanted, obviously, but there really were some positives,” Capron said.
In the men’s 8,000-meter race, Connor Laktasic was 34th to pace Baylor in a time of 25:29.3. Teammate T.J. Sugg followed right behind in 35th.
Baylor’s next action will come at the NCAA South Central Regional Championships on Nov. 9 in College Station.
BU volleyball draws challenge in Kansas
On the heels of a hard-fought five-set win at TCU on Wednesday, the Baylor volleyball team will hit the court again on Saturday, hosting Kansas in a noon match.
The Bears (13-7 overall, 5-4 Big 12) dropped a four-set match at Kansas earlier this year, and will be trying to pick up a split of the season series. The second-place Jayhawks boast a 6-2 mark in the Big 12 and are 13-6 overall.
Kansas has dominated the series in recent years, winning nine of the past 10. Baylor’s last home win over the Jayhawks came in Nov. 12.
Baylor equestrian hosting TCU
The No. 4 Baylor equestrian team will host No. 5 TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears are 3-1 after opening Big 12 competition with an 11-9 loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 13 in Stillwater. TCU is 2-1 after dropping a 9-8 decision to Texas A&M in its last competition on Oct. 5.
No. 2 UMHB football hosts McMurry
The crusade continues for a playoff spot as the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor celebrates homecoming Saturday. The Crusaders will host McMurry University at Crusader Stadium, with the kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.
The Cru (7-0, 6-0 American Southwest Conference) has not been scored on for the month of October, shutting out their last three opponents. They hope to keep the streak alive against the pass-happy War Hawks. McMurry (2-5, 2-4 ASC) will have a good plan for UMHB, according to Crusader head coach Pete Fredenburg.
“Their coaches do a good job” he said. “We have to give great effort this week because even though we are 7-0, I feel like we are very much still a work in progress.”
The Cru have won 29 consecutive regular season games and are on a 23-game ASC winning streak.
In addition to homecoming events, UMHB will honor the women’s golf team with the presentation of their ASC championship rings at halftime.