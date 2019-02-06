Kilgore jumped on the McLennan softball team early in sweeping a doubleheader from the Highlassies on Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.
Kilgore scored nine runs in the opening inning of a 12-5 win in the opener, then used a four-run first to take control in an 11-6 win in the nightcap.
MCC’s Lindy Alexander got herself in trouble quickly in the opener, walking the first two hitters before Kilgore’s Kendyl Dockter pounded a three-run home run. That was just the start, as Alexander walked four more batters in the inning to go with a single, a passed ball, a wild pitch, and two fielder’s choice plays.
Freshman Sophie Wideman paced MCC’s eight-hit day with a 3-for-3 effort.
In the second game, the Highlassies (5-3) again dug themselves into a hole, as Destiny Guerra surrendered RBI doubles to Kelsey Ahart and Nicole King in the opening inning. MCC couldn’t ever catch up, despite 2-for-4 days from Olivia Lantigua and Charley Avery.
MCC will travel to Conroe to play in the San Jacinto Round Robin on Friday and Saturday.
Ranger squeaks past MCC basketball teams for season sweep
RANGER — The McLennan Community College basketball teams dropped a pair of games to Ranger on Wednesday.
In the women’s contest, the Lady Rangers defeated MCC, 69-62, sending the Highlassies to their ninth conference loss in 10 outings. MCC (10-13, 1-9) looked to be in good shape at the half, as it held a 43-37 lead, but it couldn’t hold off the home team down the stretch. Annya Moss scored 19 points, including hitting five 3-pointers and going 4-for-4 from the line, to lead MCC. Shan’Qaylia Stanton had 19 for Ranger.
In the men’s game, sixth-ranked Ranger completed the season sweep of Kevin Gill’s Highlanders, 71-67.
As in the women’s game, MCC played well and built a 35-30 lead at intermission. But it remained tight the rest of the way, and Ranger used a balanced scoring attack that saw four players score in double figures, to help put the game away.
Mike Adewunmi had a nice night for the Highlanders (18-6, 4-4), hitting for 27 points.
MCC returns home Saturday to face Collin County in a doubleheader.
Falcons cut Baylor alum Bryant
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons released kicker Matt Bryant on Wednesday, ending the 10-year run of the team’s all-time leading scorer.
The decision to not renew the team’s option on the 43-year-old Bryant comes despite another strong season in 2018, when he made 20 of 21 field goals and 33 of 35 extra points.
Bryant’s only missed field goal was from 53 yards at Green Bay. The former Baylor kicker said the miss was “probably like a 60-yarder on a normal field.”
Health concerns could have played a role in the Falcons’ decision. Bryant missed three games with a hamstring injury.