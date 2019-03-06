McLennan Community College’s softball team bashed 24 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Grayson on Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark, winning both games by an identical 6-2 score.
MCC (12-7 overall, 3-0 conference) used a four-run second inning to leave Grayson behind in the opener. Arianna Perales and Kaitlin Richards banged out three hits apiece to pace a 16-hit effort at the plate for the Highlassies, while Emily Klanika went the distance in the circle for the win. Klanika improved to 7-1 with four complete games.
In the second game, MCC scored three in the first to jump on Grayson early. Olivia Lantigua, Sophie Wideman and Emeri Eubanks all had RBI hits in the inning.
Eubanks and Kaelin Morkisch both went 2-for-3 to lead the team at the plate. Carla Torres (2-2) opened with four scoreless innings on her way to the win.
MCC will next play Weatherford in a conference doubleheader on Friday, starting at 11 a.m.
Baylor softball thumps Texas State, 4-1
SAN MARCOS — Baylor third baseman Kassidy Krupit smacked a three-run home run over the left field wall, supplying the Lady Bears with all the runs they needed to grasp a 4-1 victory over Texas State on Wednesday night at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State and Baylor went into the third inning tied 0-0 before Lady Bears rightfielder Josie Bower singled up the middle to start the frame. Two batters later, second baseman Nicky Dawson reached on an infield single that allowed Bower to reach third. With two outs, Krupit came to bat with both Bower and Dawson in scoring position, but all three runners trotted home when Krupit drove a 1-0 pitch out of the park.
Staked to a 3-0 lead, Baylor starting pitcher Sidney Holman (6-3) powered through six innings of work for the win.
The Lady Bears (11-8) added an insurance run in the top of the sixth when Krupit led off the inning with a single to left. Alyssa Avalos entered to run for Krupit and came around to score when Texas State committed a pair of errors in the inning.
Texas State (9-11) got a run back in the bottom of the sixth, but that was all for the Bobcats.
Baylor’s Madison Lindsey and Regan Green combined to get three outs in the bottom of the seventh. Green threw four pitches, induced a fly out and recorded her second save of the season.
BU men’s tennis, Arkansas renew SWC rivalry
The fifth-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team will try to stay unbeaten at home this season when it hosts Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor will be attempting to notch its first ever team victory over the former Southwest Conference foe Razorbacks. Arkansas enters with a 16-0 all-time series lead versus the Bears. However, Baylor and Arkansas haven’t met since March of 1991, the Razorbacks’ last year in the SWC.
The Bears defeated Big Ten opponents No. 11 Illinois and Purdue on Friday and Saturday to boost their season mark to 12-2 and 8-0 at home. Arkansas (10-5) has lost three of its last five matches, and the Razorbacks are 0-3 against Big 12 opponents this season.
Baylor, which swept the Fighting Illini and Boilermakers over the weekend, had three players in this week’s ITA singles rankings, including No. 42 Johannes Schretter, No. 65 Will Little and No. 77 Matias Soto.
BU women’s tennis opens Big 12 vs. TCU
The Baylor women’s tennis will try to snap a nine-match losing streak when it hosts TCU to open Big 12 play at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears lost at Michigan and Ohio State last weekend, dropping their eighth and ninth consecutive matches while playing with a limited lineup. Injuries kept the Baylor squad to four players versus the Wolverines and six against the Buckeyes.
Even so, Baylor No. 1 player Jessica Hinojosa won her singles match at Ohio State and Paula Baranano claimed a victory against the Buckeyes in the No. 4 singles slot.
The Bears (5-10) will try to build on that momentum and extend their current six-match winning streak against the Horned Frogs (6-4).
MCC, Weatherford split conference-opening DH
WEATHERFORD — A matchup of the 10th- and 11th-ranked junior college baseball teams in the country was about as hotly-contested as advertised.
The No. 10 McLennan Highlanders and No. 11 Weatherford Coyotes split their conference-opening doubleheader on Wednesday. The Coyotes rallied for a 3-1 win in the opening game, while MCC rebounded for a 14-0 run-rule pounding in the nightcap.
MCC (15-7, 1-1) scored in the top of the first in the opener, and held that lead until the sixth, when Weatherford (15-4, 1-1) erupted with a three-run rally. Ty Bowring clubbed the clutch go-ahead hit for the Coyotes, with a two-run double off MCC’s Alex DeLeon.
In the second game, Brett Squires led a hit parade for the Highlanders, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, and four RBIs. Brooks Embry chipped in two hits and two RBIs.
The teams will complete the four-game series beginning at noon on Saturday, when it shifts to MCC’s Bosque River Ballpark.
40 percent of Texans want UT-A&M game, but most don’t care
In football, as in life, Texas voters don’t always split into yes-and-no factions; the real divide is between people who care and those who just don’t give a hoot.
Forty percent of the state’s voters would like to re-establish an annual football game between Texas A&M and Texas, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Even more — 46 percent — said they don’t care. That’s separate from the regular “don’t know/no opinion” group, which totaled 10 percent on this question; 46 percent chose “don’t care” as their answer.
Only 4 percent oppose re-establishing the game.
Men seem more interested than women in the resurrection of the rivalry: Forty-six percent of men support bringing back the game, and 42 percent don’t care; among women, 34 percent would bring it back and 50 percent don’t care one way or the other.
In November, state Rep. Lyle Larson, R-San Antonio, filed a bill that would require UT and A&M; to play each other every November.
The University of Texas/Texas Tribune internet survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted from Feb. 15-24 and has an overall margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.83 percentage points.