“Tackle, Marcus Johnson” was a familiar refrain over the public address system at Midway football games in the 2018 season.
On Saturday, Midway’s do-it-all linebacker was rewarded by being named a first-team performer on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A All-State Football Team.
Johnson made 175 tackles in his senior year for the Panthers, while also coming through with five fumble recoveries and an interception. Johnson will play his college ball at Division III national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Three other Midway players earned second- or third-team all-state recognition. Running back James Fullbright III was a second-team pick after running for 1,970 yards and 26 touchdowns, while offensive lineman Josh Echeverria and defensive back Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson made the third team.
Belton’s Denver Holman made first-team all-state as a return specialist after setting a school record with four combined kick and punt returns for touchdowns. Temple defensive lineman T.J. Franklin was a third-team selection.
MCC softball splits DH against Kilgore College
After a rare game where nothing seemed to go right, Emily Klanika returned to form, leading McLennan Community College to a softball win against Kilgore College, 10-2, Saturday in Kilgore. The Highlassies were less successful in the second game of the doubleheader, losing the second game, 10-9.
The teams were tied,1-1, in the first game going into the top of the third inning. That’s when MCC pushed four runs across the plate. Kaelin Morkisch reached first with a single, but was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice which left Olivia Lantigua on first. Kaitlin Richards walked and Sophie Wideman drove in both runners and herself as a result of her home run. Lindy Alexander hit a double and scored on an error.
The Lassies continued their scoring with one run in the fourth and two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings. Kilgore answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth, and that ended the scoring.
Klanika got the win, and Wideman was joined by Brooke Arnold and Ella Ortiz in the hitting of home runs for the game.
In the second game, Kilgore jumped out to a two run lead after the first inning, 4-2, then added two more runs in the bottom of the second. Kilgore upped their lead to 8-2 after four. MCC scored a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and Kilgore answered with two of their own in the bottom of the sixth. Entering the seventh inning, the Highlanders were down, 10-5, and MCC began to score runs. They scored four runs in the top of the inning, and fell, 10-9, in the nightcap.
MCC travels to Houston Wednesday to play a 1 p.m. doubleheader against San Jacinto.
MCC baseball sweeps Navarro
Perhaps the weather isn’t what one might expect for baseball, but the McLennan Community College Highlanders had a warm feeling following their doubleheader sweep of Navarro College Saturday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlanders swept the three-game series with Friday’s win in Corsicana.
Both teams started the first game with cold bats in keeping with the chilly conditions. MCC got on the board in the bottom of the third with two runs off a lead-off walk, a double and a triple. The Highlanders added a run in the fourth, two more in the fourth and one run in the sixth of an in-the-park home run by Jordan Yeatts.
Alex DeLeon one hit the Bulldogs in the 6-0 shutout.
The second game started with two quick runs by the visting team. MCC then tied up the game in the bottom of the second and then took a three-run lead in the third.
MCC scored a run in both the fourth and fifth innings and scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, while Navarro was limited to one more run in the top of the sixth.
Trevor Munsch got the win for MCC. Yeatts added a double in the second game to go with his homer in the first, while Jalen Battles had two doubles and an RBI. Vince Ippoliti also hit a double in the second game.
MCC hosts Howard College in a three-game series. The first game will be played Friday at 2 p.m. at the Bosque River Ballpark, with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday at the Ballpark.