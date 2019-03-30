LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas erupted for four seventh-inning runs to overcome the Baylor softball team, 9-8, Saturday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark.
Emily Bermel’s single off Baylor pitcher Sidney Holman (9-9) scored Macy Omli with the winning run with two outs. Earlier in the inning, Miranda Rodriguez and Jennifer Marwitz hit run-scoring singles as the Jayhawks (12-20) won their Big 12 opener.
Baylor (14-16, 1-4) opened up an 8-2 lead as Lou Gilbert drilled a run-scoring double in a three-run first inning and Kassidy Krupit pounded a three-run homer in a four-run second inning.
The Jayhawks began their comeback with a three-run sixth that featured Rodriguez’s run-scoring double off Holman, who allowed 11 hits and four walks. Baylor and Kansas will complete the three-game series with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Lady Bear tennis face Oklahoma Sunday
The Baylor women’s tennis team will finish a road trip across the Red River when it faces Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Headington Family Tennis Center in Norman, Okla.
The Bears (6-16, 1-3 Big 12) dropped a conference match at Oklahoma State, 7-0, on Friday evening.
The Sooners (13-5, 3-2) lost at home against Texas, 6-1, on Friday.
BU men’s tennis travels to No. 4 Texas
The sixth-ranked Baylor men’s tennis teams continues Big 12 play with a showdown at No. 4 Texas at 3:30 on Sunday afternoon at Texas Tennis center.
The Bears (18-2) enter on a nine-match winning streak that includes four consecutive wins over ranked opponents. Most recently, Baylor opened Big 12 action by defeating No. 9 TCU, 5-2, on Friday evening.
Texas (18-2) opened Big 12 play by defeating Texas Tech, 7-0, on Friday. The Longhorns have had a roller-coaster ride the last couple of weeks as they defeated top-ranked Ohio State, 4-1, on March 14, but lost to No. 15 USC on March 24.
Baylor earned its last win over Texas in a Big 12 match on April 12, 2017, when the Bears prevailed, 4-1. The Longhorns defeated the Bears, 4-1, in the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and then swept two matches against the Bears last spring.
MCC softball wins two against Cisco
With spring officially here, McLennan Community College’s softball team got out their brooms, sweeping Cisco College in Saturday’s doubleheader, 7-6 and 3-2, at the Bosque River Ballpark.
In the first game, the Highlassies (21-12, 12-5 conference) scored in every inning but the fourth, while holding the Lady Wrangers to two runs in the fifth and four in the seventh. Emily Klanika earned the win with a save by Carla Torres.
Leading hitters for MCC were Emeri Eubanks with a homer and 2 RBIs while going 2-4 at the plate, and Olivia Lantigua, who went 2-3. Brooke Arnold had a triple and an RBI.
In the second game, Torres got the win as the teams played a much closer game. Again, the ‘Lassies took the early lead with two runs in the fourth. Cisco came back with a run in the sixth and another run in the seventh to even up the score. McLennan finally scored the final run in the bottom of the eighth.
Arianna Perales went 3-5 with an RBI for the Highlassies.
MCC hits the road Monday for a doubleheader against Blinn College in Brenham. The first game is scheduled for 2 p.m.
MCC women’s golf, Darnell both finish second at Region V Championship
Shooting a 332-329—661 Saturday, the McLennan Community College women’s golf team finished in second at the NJCAA Region V Championship. Western Texas shot a 320-324—644 to take the win, with Ranger in third at 341-329—670.
Highlassie Ellie Darnell shot 77-79—156 to finish second in the individual standings, behind Kiena Oshifo of Western Texas, who shot 79-72—151.
Three other ‘Lassies finished in the top 10 individually. Emily Isaacson tied for sixth with 85-82—167. Elin Eriksson shot 88-83—171 for ninth, and Valeria Enriquez shot 87-85—172 for tenth place.
Both Western Texas and MCC will play at the NJCAA National Championship LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida, as representatives for Region V. The tourney will be played May 13-16.
The Highlassies next compete in the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic in Oklahoma City on April 8-9.
MCC baseball sweeps Temple, extend streak to 16
The McLennan Community College baseball team continued the winning ways as they traveled to Temple to administer a doubleheader sweep of their rivals, 6-1 and 12-3.
The first game was close heading into the seventh inning. Both teams scored one run in the fourth inning. The Highlanders waited until the last inning to score an additional five runs to put the game away. MCC held Temple to five hits for the game.
In the second game, both teams managed to score a run in the opening inning, but from then on it was all Highlander. The visitors scored three in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, three more in the sixth and two in the seventh, while holding Temple to two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The win puts MCC at 30-7 for the season with a 15-1 conference record.
The Highlanders host Cisco College in a doubleheader Monday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The first game starts at 1 p.m. with the second game scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.
Baylor 4x800 relay squad picks up gold at Texas Relays
AUSTIN – The Baylor women’s 4x800-meter relay team picked up a win on the final day of the Texas Relays on Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
The Bears clocked 8:41.66 in taking the win in the event, behind the foursome of Alison Andrews-Paul, Leti De Souza, Morgan Stewart and Aaliyah Miller. Kansas State finished second with a time of 8:42.25.
Both of Baylor’s 4x400 relay teams placed fourth. On the women’s side, the Bears clocked 3:36.14, well behind Texas A&M’s winning time of 3:32.93. The BU men came in at 3:05.83, and the Aggies won that race as well, with a time of 3:03.30.
In the men’s pole vault, BU freshman KC Lightfoot cleared 17-101/2 to finish third. Maxwell Willis was third in the invitational 200, coming in at 20.88.
The Bears will travel to College Station next Saturday for the Reveille Invitational.
BU Equestrian wins Big 12 championship
STILLWATER, Okla. — No. 4 Baylor won its fourth Big 12 equestrian championship in a tight match over Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon at Totusek Arena.
Top-seeded Baylor and No. 2 seed Oklahoma State ended the competition in a 10-10 tie, but the Bears were crowned the champion by winning the raw scores 2855-2635. The Bears opened the tournament with a win over TCU on Friday.
Baylor’s Abbi Dimel was named most outstanding performer in horsemanship while Oklahoma State’s Abigail Brayman was honored as the MOP in both equitation over fences and flat riding while teammate Hannah Lovrien was recognized as the reining MOP.
Rider of the year winners were also selected as Baylor’s Madison Day topped equitation over fences, Grace Thiel was top flat rider and Sydney Scheckel topped reining.
Baylor (9-4) will compete next in the NCEA nationals at Waco’s Extraco Events Center April 17-20.