In their first action in nine days, the No. 15 Baylor baseball team didn’t miss a beat.
Four different Baylor players had multi-hit outings as the Bears bashed visiting UT-Arlington, 12-2, by the run-rule on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark. Baylor needed just seven innings to put the win in the bag.
Baylor (33-13) didn’t smash any home runs against the Mavericks (30-22), but the Bears ripped four doubles, one triple and 14 hits in all. The top three batters in the lineup, Nick Loftin, Richard Cunningham and Shea Langeliers, combined to go 8-for-12 (.667) with six runs and seven RBIs.
Tyler Thomas (1-1) picked up the win on the mound. Making a scheduled short start, Thomas struck out six in two scoreless innings.
It marked the final home game of the regular season for Baylor, which finishes 25-6 at home. The Bears could be back at Baylor Ballpark for an NCAA regional.
They’ll resume Big 12 play at No. 16 Oklahoma State (30-17, 12-9) starting Thursday. The Bears are 14-6 and in first place in the Big 12 by a half-game over Texas Tech, which will finish up at home against TCU.
MCC women’s golf in 4th at NJCAA Championships
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The McLennan Community College women’s golf team stands in fourth place after one round at the NJCAA National Championships.
Tuesday’s action came after rain delayed the originally scheduled opening round on Monday. MCC opened with a 322 at the par-72 LPGA International Hills Course, and sits 22 strokes off the leader Seminole (Fla.) State.
Daytona State is second at 309 and Western Texas is third at 319.
Ellie Parnell carded a 6-over 78 to lead MCC. She’s in a tie for eighth. Worapitcha Anndit of Seminole State tops the leaderboard at 70.
Other MCC scores were sophomore Briana Venegas, tied for 11th, 79; freshman Emily Isaacson, tied for 20th, 81; sophomore Elin Eriksson, tied for 29th, 84; and freshman Rylee Taylor-Perez, tied for 69th, 95.
The tournament, which was shortened to 54 holes after Monday’s bad weather, will continue on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the NJCAA men’s golf tournament also began Tuesday in Viera, Fla. The MCC men shot an opening-round 305, but several teams weren’t able to complete their rounds, and the tournament will resume on Wednesday.
Reicher softball to play in TAPPS state semis
After knocking off one Lubbock team last week, Reicher’s softball squad will try to do it again on Wednesday.
Reicher will meet Lubbock Christian in the TAPPS Division III state semifinals, at 3:30 p.m. in Crosby. The Lady Cougars (15-7) earned their spot in the state semis by edging Lubbock Trinity, 4-3, in the quarterfinals last week.
Reicher is led at the plate by senior Maddy Gonzales (.529, 41 RBIs) and sophomore Hannah Boettcher (.556, 30 RBIs). Boettcher and Gonzales have also combined for 10 wins in the circle, while senior McKayla Young has the other five.
If Reicher wins Wednesday, it will advance to the state title game at 1 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Pasadena First Baptist and The Woodlands Christian, also in Crosby.