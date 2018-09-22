COLLEGE STATION – Tarleton State’s distance running corps has a decidedly Central Texas flavor, and that showed up again on Saturday.
The Texans’ men’s cross country team finished second to host Texas A&M at the A&M Invitational on Saturday, and several local products helped spur the strong finish.
Tarleton State was led by Johen Deleon of Robinson in sixth place. Deleon, a four-time state qualifier when he ran for the Rockets, completed the 8K course in a time of 24:43.2. Another Robinson-bred Tarleton runner, Quenten Lasseter, came in 12th place at 24:59.00, while former Bruceville-Eddy state champion Kyle Doty was 29th with a 25:31.7 clocking.
A&M finished with a winning score of 72 points to Tarleton’s 91 in the 13-team meet.
Pressley’s record-setting effort ignites Bears over ISU, 3-2
AMES, Iowa – Yes, yes, Yossi.
Baylor volleyball sophomore Yossiana Pressley pounded a school-record 39 kills as the 19th-ranked Bears rallied for a 15-25, 25-19, 25-14, 22-25, 15-8 win over Iowa State on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.
Pressley bettered the old school record of 36 kills that was shared by Elisha Polk (1998) and Stevie Nicholas (2001). Polk was actually inducted into the Baylor Athletic Hall of Fame this weekend. Pressley also had 13 digs in the Bears’ victory and finished with a .390 attacking percentage.
Despite dropping the first set, Baylor (9-4 overall, 1-1 Big 12) kept it together. The Bears hit .429 in the second set and .581 in the third in surging ahead. Iowa State (8-7, 1-1) fought back to even things up at two sets each, taking the fourth set when Jess Schaben and Grace Lazard teamed up for a block of Pressley on set point.
But in the fifth, Baylor closed strong, taking a quick 9-3 lead to put the Cyclones on their heels. They won the match when ISU’s Piper Mauck had a mishit on match point.
Aniah Philo also had a double-double for Baylor (12 kills, 15 digs), which will travel to Texas on Wednesday.