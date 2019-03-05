The McLennan Community College softball and baseball teams will both play conference doubleheaders on Wednesday.
Chris Berry’s softball squad will host Grayson in a Bosque River Ballpark twinbill, starting at 1 p.m. The Highlassies are 10-7 overall and 1-0 in conference play, and haven’t played since beating Cisco, 13-12, a week ago. MCC’s second game against Cisco was called off due to bad weather.
Grayson comes in with an 8-5 mark and an 0-2 record in conference.
Meanwhile, Mitch Thompson’s 10th-ranked MCC baseball team will open up conference action with a road doubleheader against Weatherford, starting at 1 p.m. with the first game. The Highlanders (14-6) are on a two-game skid after dropping a pair to New Mexico on Friday. Weatherford owns the best record in the NTJCAC at 14-3.
Baylor softball faces Texas State
The Baylor softball team will face Texas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in San Marcos.
The Lady Bears (10-8) split two games last Friday in the Red Desert Classic in St. George, Utah. After a 5-1 win over Southern Utah, Baylor dropped a 14-1 decision to Notre Dame. The final three games of last weekend’s tournament were rained out.
Baylor senior pitcher Regan Green was named Big 12 pitcher of the week after throwing a two-hitter and collecting 11 strikeouts against Southern Utah.
Texas State is off to a 9-10 start this season.
Baylor golfers take third in Mexico
SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico – Paced by junior Colin Kober’s career-best fifth-place finish, the Baylor men’s golf team took third in the Querencia Cabo Collegiate at Los Cabos Querencia on Tuesday.
The Bears shot 9-under 843 over the 54-hole event, finishing ahead of eight teams ranked in the top 50 nationally.
The Bears (-9) finished behind only No. 1-ranked Oklahoma State (-32) and No. 9 Arizona State (-24). Kober shot a 3-under 68 in the final round and finished with a 6-under 207 for the tournament. Cooper Dossey, who shot 4-over 75 in the final round, was Baylor’s next best finisher in 18th.
The Bears’ next action will come at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational on March 17-19 in Palm City, Fla.
MCC golfers finish sixth at Midland tourney
MIDLAND – The McLennan Community College men’s golf team finished in sixth place at the weather-shortened Midland College Green Tree Invitational at the par-71, 6,790-yard Green Tree Country Club on Tuesday.
MCC shot rounds of 279 and 290 for a 569 total, 27 strokes behind first-place Midland. Freshman Caden Honea shot rounds of 69 and 71 for a 140 total to lead the Highlanders.
Next up for MCC is the New Mexico College Thunderbird Invitational March 17-18 in Hobbs, New Mexico.