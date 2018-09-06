After playing a pair of ranked teams last weekend in San Diego, the Baylor volleyball team came home for a breather.
On Friday, the Bears will get right back to work against one of the top teams in the country. The 15th-ranked Bears will host No. 2 Wisconsin in the Baylor Classic at 6 p.m. Friday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (4-2) opened the season with four consecutive victories, but then dropped matches against No. 9 UCLA and No. 16 San Diego. The Bears will get a shot at their highest-ranked win in school history against the Badgers (4-0), who already own a four-set win this season over Big 12 favorite Texas. The highest-ranked team the program has defeated was No. 9 in the country, which the Bears have done twice, against Kansas State in 2003 and UCLA in 2009.
BU sophomore outside hitter Yossiana Pressley has been playing at an extremely high level, having produced 20 or more kills in four of the team’s six matches.
Baylor will close out the weekend tournament on Saturday, with an 11 a.m. match against UT-Rio Grande Valley and a 7 p.m. contest against Rice.
BU cross country headed to Arlington
The Baylor cross country teams will try to ride the momentum of a strong opening weekend into their second meet on Friday morning at the Gerald Richey UTA Invitational in Arlington.
The Baylor men won the season-opening Bear Twilight Invitational, while the women were second. Jeremy Meadows won the men’s race for BU, and earned the Big 12 runner of the week honor in the process.
Friday’s race in Arlington will be 5,000 meters for both the men’s and women’s divisions.
BU soccer headed to Arizona
The Baylor soccer team will travel west to face Arizona State at 5 p.m. Friday and Arizona at 3 p.m. Sunday with both matches being played in Tucson.
The Bears (4-2) romped to a 6-0 win over Nebraska on Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field. Baylor is 1-2 in road games this season.
Arizona State (2-1) is coming off a 4-0 win over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday in Tempe, Ariz. After opening the season with a 1-0 loss to Albany, Arizona (4-1) has won its last four matches by a combined 14-0 score, including a 2-0 win over New Hampshire on Sunday.
Cowboys’ Frederick at ease despite unknown of disorder
FRISCO, Texas — While Travis Frederick has no idea when his football career will resume, the Dallas Cowboys center is just relieved that he found out what was wrong when he was diagnosed with a nerve disorder.
The four-time Pro Bowler doesn’t want to say that his presence on the active roster, rather than injured reserve, means he could come back sooner than the eight weeks required by an IR designation.
Frederick is getting treated for Guillain-Barre syndrome, an auto-immune disease that attacks nerves and leads to weakness in various parts of the body.
“I wish I was lying to you by telling you that,” Frederick said Thursday in his first meeting with reporters since the diagnosis. “I have some of the best doctors in the business working on this and they can’t even begin to predict how this is going to work. It really is a week-by-week thing.”
Frederick’s streak of starting all 83 games, including three playoff games, in his five seasons with the Cowboys will end Sunday. Dallas plays at Carolina.
The 2016 All-Pro said doctors believe he has a type of Guillain-Barre that allows for complete recovery and a slightly increased risk of getting the disease again.
Serena uses net game, easily into US Open final
NEW YORK — Serena Williams was a bit shaky at the start of her U.S. Open semifinal.
For all of six minutes.
That’s how long it took her to drop the opening two games. Williams spent the next hour playing flawlessly, particularly at the net, and grabbed 12 of the last 13 games to beat No. 19 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-3, 6-0 and reach her ninth final at Flushing Meadows and 36th at all Grand Slam tournaments.
With one more victory, Williams will earn her seventh U.S. Open championship and her 24th major singles trophy, equaling Margaret Court for the most in tennis history. Williams already owns the mark for the most in the half-century professional era; Court won some of hers against amateur competition.
A year ago, Williams missed the U.S. Open because she gave birth to her daughter, Olympia, during the tournament. She then dealt with complications related to blood clots.