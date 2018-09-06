Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.