No. 10 McLennan Community College’s baseball team began their conference schedule with a 3-1 loss to No. 11 Weatherford College on Wednesday. They then began a winning streak of one game against that same Weatherford team, 14-0, in the second game of their doubleheader at Weatherford.
Now the Highlanders (15-7, 1-1 conference play) hope home cooking makes a difference as the two teams tangle again in a doubleheader at the Bosque River Ballpark Saturday. The first game is scheduled to begin at noon, with the second game to begin at 3 p.m.
The Highlanders and Cougars (15-4, 1-1 conference) find themselves one game behind in the conference standings, behind Hill College, North Central TEXAS College and Grayson College, each with 2-0 records in conference.
Alex DeLeon went six innings in the first game against Weatherford. He held them scoreless until the Cougars erupted for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. In the second game, MCC let their bats speak for them, racking up 14 runs over six innings of play in a run ruled victory.
MCC and Weatherford are the only ranked teams from the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
HS boys’ golf tourney concludes first round at Cottonwood Creek
After the first round of the Marvin Dameron Invitational golf tournament at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course Friday, Brian Jennings of Dallas Jesuit, Luke Jasinski and Cole Sherwood, both of Vandergriff, are tied for the lead with a 72. The boys’ high school tournament will conclude with a second round Saturday.
Cade Allison of Robinson and Dallas Hankamer of Beltonlead Central Texas players with a round of 79, seven strokes off the lead and tied for 20th with eight other players. Corbin Conrad of Lorena, Noah Rubel (Robinson) and Trent Tepera (Belton) are a stroke back in a tie for 21st.
Other Central Texas players are Brayden Bare (Midway) at 81, Peyton Woytek (Belton) with 82 and Justin Hagelstein (Midway) with 84. Same Jones (Midway) is in a group of players who shot an 85, and Kade Tiner and Noah Fields, both of Midway, shot an 86.
Midway is also represented by Hayden Smith, Grant Lathern, Nick Petrini, Ryan Jones, Nik Blalock, Jace Burns, Jack Haber, Kullen Miller and Grayson Odajima. Lorena players are Blake Higgins, Hunter Baccus, Ethan Segovia and John Mann. Other Robinson players are Bailey Kirk and Wesley Thompson.
Goats serve up pair of state wins, reach semifinals
SAN ANTONIO – Groesbeck won two matches at the Class 3A-and-Under State Team Tennis Tournament on Friday, moving on to Saturday’s semifinals.
The Goats (15-1) defeated Sonora, 10-0, in their first match. They followed that up with a 13-6 victory over Brock in the state quarterfinals.
Groesbeck will next face traditional power Mason in Saturday’s semis at 11 a.m.
BU women’s golf 13th after first round of Darius Rucker tournament
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – After shooting a 15-over 299, Baylor’s women’s golf team finds itself in 13th place after Friday’s first round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate tournament.
The Bears are currently ahead of Oklahoma State (+17), North Carolina (+21) and Alabama (+25). South Carolina currently leads the competition having shot 2-under for the day.
Gurleen Kaur had Baylor’s best round in the individual competition, shooting an even-par 71, which ties her for 10th place. Maria Vesga is tied for 44th after hitting a 4-over 75.
Other teams in the competition are Florida State (E), Wake Forest (+1), Duke (+5), LSU (+6), Furman and Virginia, both at +7. Auburn shot +10, UCLA (+11), Georgia (+13), Vanderbilt and Arkansas, both with +14.
Baylor plays with Northwestern and Oklahoma State Saturday for the second round, beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT.
MCC softball 5-0 in conference after sweep of Weatherford College
WEATHERFORD – The Highlassies softball of McLennan Community College swept through their doubleheader Friday with Weatherford College. MCC won the first game, 11-4, and won the nightcap, 4-3.
Emily Klanika started for the Highlassies, striking out 10 batters in seven innings of work.
McLennan (14-7, 5-0 conference) got on the board first in game one, scoring two at the top of the first inning. Kaelin Morkisch reached base on a single, and Kaitlin Richards brought the two runs home with a home run.
The third inning was MCC’s best with six runs. They added one run in the fourth and two more in the sixth. Weatherford was able to respond with two runs in the bottom of the third and one run each in the fourth and sixth.
Richards had two homers while going 3-5 at the plate. Highlassie Sophie Wideman also homered.
In the second game, the ‘Lassies again got off to an early lead, scoring three in the top of the first. They added an insurance run in the fourth. Weatherford began chipping away at the lead, scoring one run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Carla Torres got the win for MCC, with Destiny Guerra earning a save. Brooke Arnold had two RBIs for the Highlassies.
MCC hosts Vernon College at the Bosque River Ballpark on Wednesday in a doubleheader. The first game begins at 1 p.m.