For a second straight year, Baylor junior catcher Shea Langeliers has been named to Baseball America’s Preseason All-America Team.
Langeliers was a second-team selection. The team is selected by Major League Baseball scouting directors.
Last year, Langeliers set career highs with 49 runs, 18 doubles, 11 home runs, 44 RBIs, 35 walks and a sparkling .994 fielding percentage. His walk-off RBI single clinched Baylor’s first-ever Big 12 Tournament championship, and he was named Co-Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Tournament with teammate Cody Bradford.
The All-America honor is Langeliers’ fourth of the preseason, as he was previously recognized by D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game.
Houston Baptist adds Baylor grad assistant to staff
Houston Baptist University has named Cedric Whitaker as its new cornerbacks coach.
Whitaker spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at Baylor, helping coach defensive backs for Matt Rhule’s team. The Bears ranked third in the Big 12 in 2018 in passing defense.
Prior to Baylor, Whitaker spent three years at Texas Lutheran.
Baylor softball in Top 25 preseason polls
Baylor has been picked in the preseason Top 25 softball polls for the eighth straight season.
The Lady Bears are 18th in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Coaches poll and 19th in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate poll.
Baylor will open the season Feb. 7-10 with five games in the Puerto Vallarta (Mexico) College Challenge.
Tulsa kicker commits to Baylor
Tulsa Union High School kicker Noah Rauschenberg has verbally committed to Baylor with the second NCAA football signing period approaching Feb. 6.
Rauschenberg hit 10 of 16 field goals with a long kick of 54 yards while drilling 52 of 54 points after touchdown for Tulsa Union as a senior in 2018. The kicker chose Baylor of Houston and Tulsa.
Baylor was looking for more kicking depth after Connor Martin suffered an injury in a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
NBA fines Davis $50K over public trade demand
NEW YORK — Anthony Davis’ agent let everyone know he wants out of New Orleans, and now it will cost his client $50,000.
The NBA fined the Pelicans star because of his agent’s comments that Davis won’t sign an extension and wants to be traded.
The league office said in a written statement released Tuesday evening that Davis violated a collectively-bargained rule prohibiting players or their representatives from making public trade demands.
The NBA said the fine is for statements that were made by Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, on Monday in an intentional effort to undermine the contractual relationship between Davis and the Pelicans.
Davis is under contract with New Orleans through the end of the 2019-20 season.
Nurmagomedov, McGregor suspended, fined for brawl
LAS VEGAS — UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was fined $500,000 and suspended for nine months for a brawl inside and outside the octagon after his fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 229. McGregor was fined $50,000 and suspended for six months.
Nurmagomedov’s suspension can be reduced by three months if he participates with Las Vegas police in an anti-bullying public service announcement, according to a settlement approved Tuesday by the Nevada Athletic Commission. The commission must approve the PSA and how it’s distributed.
Nurmagomedov’s fine will be taken from his share of the purse for the Oct. 6 fight.
The suspensions for both fighters are retroactive to Oct. 6.
Nurmagomedov climbed over the cage and scuffled with a fighter in McGregor’s corner after McGregor (21-4) tapped out during a chokehold by Nurmagomedov (27-0) in the fourth round of UFC 229. Video showed McGregor both trying to climb the cage to apparently join fighting outside and attempting to strike another person doing the same.
McGregor and Nurmagomedov had been suspended since shortly after the fight and remained so while the brawl was under investigation.
Nurmagomedov has said previously on social media that he was being unfairly punished. He complained that discipline didn’t follow an incident last April in Brooklyn, New York, when McGregor shattered windows on Nurmagomedov’s bus with a wheeled cart.
Jon Jones granted license to fight at UFC 235 in March
LAS VEGAS — UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was granted a one-fight license by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Tuesday, clearing way for his title defense against Anthony Smith at UFC 235 on March 2.
Jones had a hearing in front of the commission regarding the M3 metabolite, oral turinabol, for which he tested positive prior to his fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 on Dec. 29, originally set for Las Vegas.
The NSAC did not license Jones to fight in Nevada due to the unknown circumstances of why he tested positive for the same substance that got him suspended for 15 months in July 2017. The commission did not know of the test results until Dec. 21.
That event was moved to Southern California, and Jones defeated Gustafsson by knockout in the third round to reclaim the vacated title once held by Daniel Cormier.