Guyla Smith, softball coach West High School, was named as an inductee to the Texas Girls Coaches Association 2019 Hall of Fame.
Along with coach Smith, Susan Brewer, the head volleyball coach at Bellville, and Lancaster ISD chief of athletics, public relations director and head girls’ track coach Beverly Humphrey were also named to be inducted into the Hall.
Smith, Brewer and Humphrey will be honored at an Honors Award banquet in Arlington on July 8. The banquet will be held at the Arlington Hilton Hotel.
Coach Smith, with a 657-209 record, has led the Lady Trojans to 12 district titles, and six state tournaments. West has won one title in 2016, and was a runner-up in three of the other trips. Smith has led the team to 20-win seasons 19 times.
Connally, McGregor go 3-0 in pool play at 7-on-7 state tourney
COLLEGE STATION – The Connally Cadets and McGregor Bulldogs went through pool play unscathed at the Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament on Thursday at Veterans Park.
Connally, making its first appearance at the state tournament, opened with a 33-19 victory over Wichita Falls Hirschi. Then, following an afternoon weather delay of more than two hours, the Cadets defeated Tuscola Jim Ned, 30-27, and La Feria, 26-20, in the evening.
McGregor notched a 41-27 win over Burnet to start the tournament and followed it up with a 33-20 victory over Worthing and a 32-20 win over Sunnyvale.
La Vega and China Spring both split their first two games. China Spring claimed a 35-24 win over Celina in the Cougars’ first game, then lost to Sweeny, 24-7, after the weather delay. China Spring finished pool play with a 2-1 record after finishing the day with a 25-20 victory over Marion.
Crockett edged La Vega, 35-34, in the first game of pool play. The Pirates bounced back after the weather delay to defeat Wimberley, 34-21. But Melissa edged La Vega, 13-12, to send the Pirates to a 1-2 mark in pool play.
Connally, McGregor, La Vega and China Spring were all playing in Division II, which starts single-elimination bracket play on Friday morning.
Midway, Belton and Temple open the tournament with pool play on Friday afternoon.