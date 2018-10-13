MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Baylor’s Shelly Fanning had a career-high 20 kills in the Bears’ come-from-behind win over West Virginia in Saturday. The final score was 22-25, 13-25, 25-22, 25-20, 17-15.
Yossiana Pressley returned after sitting out two matches. She became the 12th Baylor player to record a 20-20 with 21 kills and 20-digs. The digs were a career best for her.
The Bears were down 13-10 in the third and potentially deciding game, but Fanning had six kills and led Baylor to the 25-22 win. There was no real question about the fourth game, and Baylor had to come back from a 14-15 deficit in the fifth and deciding game. A Pressley kill, a block and a Fanning kill led to three straight Baylor points and the match win.
Baylor hosts Kansas State on Saturday, at 2 p.m. at Ferrell Center.
Baylor XC competes in two races Saturday
Baylor competed in two events Saturday as a warm-up to the Big 12 meet. The men and women competed in the Arturo Barrios Invitational in College Station, while the women’s team competed in the Pre-Nationals in Madison, Wisconsin. The women finished 33rd in the Pre-Nationals, while the women in College Station placed 21st and the men finished in 24th.
Thirty-five teams competed in Madison, and associate head coach Joe Capron said the huge field was a big thing to adjust to for the new kids on the team. “That’s a big race,” he said, “and it requires you to put yourself in pretty quickly. If you don’t, you’re out in the back and will never see it again.”
Capron said the Arturo Barrios race was also a hard race for Baylor’s women. “We were missing the people that they usually work off of,” he said.
Baylor’s next meet is the 2018 Big 12 Conference Championships in Ames, Iowa, on October, 26.
Baylor men’s golf to play for Big 12 Match Play championship
HOCKLEY, Texas – Baylor men’s golf advance to Sunday afternoon’s championship in the Big 12 Match Play Tournament.
The Bears defeated Oklahoma, 4-1-1, Saturday morning at the Golf Club of Houston Oaks, then downed Iowa State Saturday afternoon, 4-2, giving them a 3-0 record in pool play and earning the right to play either Oklahoma State or Kansas, depending on a Sunday morning competition between those two teams. Baylor will play Kansas State Sunday morning, but the Bears have already wrapped up the pool championship regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s game.