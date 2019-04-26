Shelbi Sunseri homered and threw a five-hitter as No. 10 LSU edged the Baylor softball team, 2-0, Friday night at Getterman Stadium.
Sunseri (11-5) walked three and struck out two in the complete game performance. Baylor’s Kassidy Krupit (1-1) was the losing pitcher as she allowed three hits, a walk and two runs in four innings.
LSU (39-11) scored its first run in the second inning when Michaela Schlattman singled and came across on Aliyah Andrews’ grounder. The Tigers scored again in the third on Sunseri’s homer over the right-field fence.
Baylor (17-28) and LSU will complete the three-game series with a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Dolphins acquire Rosen from Cardinals
DAVIE, Fla. — Josh Rosen, supplanted by Kyler Murray as the Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback of the future after only one season, was traded Friday to the Miami Dolphins in a deal that also involved two draft picks.
The Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick Thursday to draft Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma. For Rosen they acquired from Miami a second-round choice this year — No. 62 overall — and a fifth-round pick in 2020.
McCoy tweets out Avengers movie plot
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you haven’t done it already, and you’re on social media, mute LeSean McCoy’s account.
The Buffalo Bills running back proved to be a one-man spoiler in tweeting out a significant occurrence in the newly released movie, “Avengers: End Game,” shortly after it premiered.
The tweets didn’t go unnoticed, especially among Bills fans. Rather than eagerly trying to search out any possible news on who the Bills might select with their two draft picks in the second and third rounds on Friday, they instead learned a key plot item.