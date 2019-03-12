Baylor’s Lauren Cox has moved to a list of four finalists for the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey has made the cut of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year honor.
Cox, a two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, is the league’s leading shotblocker with 81 on the season, while also averaging 12.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. She’s joined by Mississippi State’s Teaira McCowan, California’s Kristine Anigwe and Purdue’s Ae’Rianna Harris among the finalists for the Naismith award.
Mulkey guided the Lady Bears (31-1) to a sweep of the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles. The team will carry a 23-game winning streak into the NCAA tournament. On March 21, the four finalists for Naismith Coach of the Year will be announced.
Baylor volleyball’s Pressley to work out for Team USA
Baylor volleyball fans wouldn’t have to be told that Yossiana Pressley ranks as one of the best players in the country. But now there’s additional proof.
Pressley has been invited to participate in the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team spring training block, beginning Saturday and running through March 23 at the American Sports Centers in Anaheim, Calif.
Pressley is just one of 17 college players in the country to gain an invitation.
National Team coaches will evaluate those players to see which ones could be added to the U.S. rosters for the Pan-Am Games and the Pan American Cup. Pressley is also the only player from a Big 12 school to nab a spot.
Pressley led the Big 12 in kills and points per set for a second straight year in 2018. The sophomore outside hitter from Cypress, Texas, was a unanimous all-conference pick and also a member of the AVCA all-region team.
Bears looking to stay in swing of things vs. ACU
Coming off a bat awakening in Sunday’s series finale against Nebraska, the Baylor baseball team will try to keep up the hot hitting when it hosts Abilene Christian on Wednesday.
The Bears (10-4) dropped two of three last weekend to the Huskers, tumbling out of the Baseball America Top 25 rankings in the process. But they showed some life in a 10-3 win on Sunday, racking up 18 hits. They still lead the Big 12 in team batting average at .321.
Abilene Christian (9-7) is coming off a series win over Northwestern (La.) State last weekend in Abilene. The Wildcats are 0-2 on the year outside of their home ballpark.
Game time is 6:30 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark.
MCC women’s golf squad 13th at tourney in Valley
McALLEN – Again competing in a tournament with both two-year and four-year schools, the McLennan Community College women’s golf team finished 13th at the UTRGV Women’s Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday at the par-72 McAllen Country Club.
MCC shot rounds of 334, 323 and 343 for an even 1,000 total score. Sam Houston State (291-299-301-891) took first place, followed by Texas State (899) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (909).
Freshman Ellie Darnell carded rounds of 83, 79 and 84 to lead the Highlassies, finishing tied for 51st.
MCC’s next action will be March 18-19 at the Houston Baptist Husky Invitational in Sugar Land.
Holman leads BU past McNeese State
LAKE CHARLES, La. — Sidney Holman scattered eight hits and collected seven strikeouts as the Baylor softball team knocked off McNeese State, 5-2, on Tuesday night.
Lou Gilbert hit run-scoring singles for Baylor in the third and fourth innings while Nicky Dawson drilled a two-run double in the fourth. Goose McGlaun completed Baylor’s scoring in the seventh with a solo homer.
Amber Coons was the losing pitcher for McNeese (11-14) as she allowed five hits, two walks and three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. Gilbert, McGlaun and Ana Watson collected two hits apiece for Baylor (12-9) as Holman improved to 7-4 for the season with the complete-game performance.
Baylor will complete the two-game series against McNeese at 7 p.m. Wednesday.