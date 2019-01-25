The Baylor men’s and women’s tennis programs are competing in the ITA National Kickoff Weekend in Ann Arbor, Mich., and Austin respectively.
The 11th-ranked men’s squad is one of four teams competing in Ann Arbor and will first face Georgia at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to face the victor between Michigan and NC State on Sunday morning. Then, the winner of the championship match will advance to next month’s ITA Division I National Team Indoor Championships in Chicago.
Meanwhile, the women will take on Wichita State on Saturday with the winner advancing to face Texas or Middle Tennessee State on Sunday in Austin.
Lady Bear duo named to Defensive Player of the Year midseason watch list
Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox were named to the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year midseason watch list, announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Friday.
Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the top men’s and women’s college and high school basketball players and coaches. Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men’s and women’s college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game.
Players not on the midseason watch list are still eligible to be selected as award semifinalists, which will be announced in February.
MCC Highlanders hoops face Grayson College Saturday
McLennan Community College’s men’s basketball team travels to Grayson College in Denison for a battle against two 1-4 conference teams Saturday. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.
The Highlanders (16-5, 1-4 conference) are coming off their first conference win against Southwestern Christian College on Wednesday and are hoping to continue the wins. Grayson (10-8, 1-4 conference) lost their last game, 87-80, against Collin County Community College. Their win was the previous game against Weatherford College on Jan. 16.
Highlassies face Grayson in away game Saturday
The Highlassies of McLennan Community College broke into the win column against Southwestern Christian College Wednesday. They hope to continue the wins when they travel to Denison to face the Grayson College Lady Vikings Saturday for a 2 p.m. tipoff.
The Lassies (10-9, 1-5 conference) snapped a six-game skid against Southwestern Christian. With the exception of a blowout loss against Cisco College to open conference play, MCC has been within 10 points of a win.
They play a Grayson team that has 9-11, 4-2 conference record. The Lady Vikings broke a two game losing streak with a win against Cisco College, 79-76.
MCC baseball begins season with road trip to Angelina College
McLennan Community College baseball travels to Lufkin for their season opener against Angelina College for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m., with the second game at 4 p.m.
The games were originally scheduled for Friday, but field conditions due to rainy weather forced the one day delay.
MCC is coming off a season that saw the team advance to the regional finals last season against Cisco. Both teams were disqualified from a bench-clearing incident. As a result, the Highlanders will travel to Lufkin without any players or assistant coaches that were present at that game.
The Highlanders are picked to win their conference and are ranked as high as No. 3 in preseason polls.