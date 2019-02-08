In a pair of high scoring softball games Friday, the McLennan Community College Highlassies came out ahead, defeating Blinn College, 13-11, in the first game and host San Jacinto College, 12-11, at the Scrap Yard in Conroe.
In the opener, MCC fell behind Blinn, 8-1, after four innings. Emila Klanika, starting for the Highlassies, gave way in the fourth inning to Carla Torres. Blinn scored six runs in the inning.
It was in the fifth that the Lassies discovered their bats again, and the runs rained down. MCC scored four in the top of the fifth, five in the top of the sixth and three in the seventh. Meanwhile, the pitching solidified, and Blinn was held to two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and no runs in the bottom of the final inning.
Torres was credited with the win, and Kaitlin Richards led MCC’s hitters with a home run and four RBIs while going 3-4 at the plate.
In the second game, with McLennan batting in the bottom of the innings, the Lassies got on the board first with a run in the first. After three innings, San Jac had gone up, 9-5, and again the Lassies found a way to score runs while closing down the bats of the opposing team.
MCC scored three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings and went scoreless in the sixth while holding San Jac to one run in the top of the fifth. The Coyotes scored the tying run in the top of the seventh, but McLennan responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning. Emeri Eubanks got on base with a walk to start the inning, and Lindy Alexander reached base on an error. Daniella Hill loaded the bases with a fielder’s choice, and Eubanks scored the final run on a passed ball.
Klanika got the win for the Highlassies.
Tournament play continues Saturday with games against Team Japan and Galveston College. The first game will be played at 10 a.m. and the second at 2:30 p.m.
Top-ranked Baylor A&T to face fledgling ETBU
Following a convincing road win in its season opener last weekend, the No. 1 Baylor acrobatics and tumbling team will try to make it two in a row when it faces East Texas Baptist on Saturday.
The Bears (1-0) have won their past 20 matches, dating back to a 2017 loss to Oregon.
East Texas Baptist will host its first-ever A&T match, as the Tigers are in their debut year as a program. They’re the second Texas school to field a program, though Mary Hardin-Baylor will start its first season in 2020.
Match time in Marshall on Saturday is 4 p.m.
BU equestrian hosts OSU
The No. 5 Baylor equestrian team will open its spring schedule against No. 7 Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears will compete for the first time since falling to No. 5 South Carolina and No. 10 Fresno State at the Fresno State Invitational in November.
Baylor (4-3, 1-1) lost to the Cowgirls (2-4, 1-1) in the Big 12 road opener on Oct. 13.
Baylor women’s tennis drops home match to Washington St.
Baylor women’s tennis dropped a hard-fought 4-3 decision against Washington State at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center Friday.
Washington state won the doubles point before Baylor took three of the first five singles matches to tie the score at three — Jessica Hinojosa (6-3, 1-6, 6-3), Angie Shakhraichuk (6-2, 6-4) and Paula Barañano (6-2, 6-2).
It all came down to court one where No. 63-ranked Michaela Bayerlova outlasted No. 70 Livia Kraus 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-2 in three sets to clinch the victory.
MCC’s Embry no-hits Alvin baseball squad
Jase Embry, sophomore ace for McLennan Community College baseball, began the San Jacinto Tournament of Champions in grand style Friday. He shut the Alvin Dolphins down, allowing no hits and no runs in the Highlanders’ 12-0 victory. The game was played a the Texas Sports Complex in Tomball.
MCC (6-2) scored all the runs they would need in the second inning with four batters coming across the plate. Jalen Battles doubled in two runs after the Highlanders were able to walk the first three batters of the inning. Ryan Neitsch then scored off an error, and Battles scored from a passed ball.
The Highlanders added three runs in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth. The game was called after the fifth as a result of run rule.
Besides Battles’ four RBIs, Thomas Santos had a home run with three RBIs on 1-2 hitting.
The second game of the day, against Howard, was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.