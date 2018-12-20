ARLINGTON – Mason lived up to its moniker as the Punchers.
Mason slugged New Deal with a hard-pounding rushing game and a relentless defense in winning, 44-6, in the Class 2A Division I state championship game on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Mason (16-0) completed a perfect state championship season.
The Punchers produced a pair of 100-yard rushers in Jake Cockerham (105 yards, two touchdowns) and Klay Klaerner (103 yards, two TDs). And Mason’s defense made life tough on New Deal quarterback Jett Whitfield, as they sacked him three times, intercepted him twice and allowed only six completions.
New Neal finished the year at 15-1.
Newton 21, Canadian 16
ARLINGTON – Canadian’s comeback came up just short, allowing Newton to celebrate a state win in the 3A Division II state final.
Newton built a 21-0 lead in the first half before Canadian mounted a rally in the third quarter. The Wildcats got on the board first with a safety, then pulled to within 21-10 on Cason Cavalier’s 5-yard rushing touchdown and ensuing two-point run at the 4:38 mark of the third.
They pulled even closer when Cavalier connected with Garrison McCook on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 3:12 to play in the game. But Newton (15-0) ended up snuffing out the rally on Canadian’s final drive when Dominique Seastrunk picked off a Cavalier pass in the end zone to preserve the win for the Eagles.
Darwin Barlow rushed for 106 yards and two TDs in the win for Newton.
Astros’ Smith out 6-8 months after
HOUSTON — Astros reliever Joe Smith had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and will be out six-to-eight months.
Smith had the surgery on his left leg on Tuesday after getting hurt while working out last week, the team said Thursday.
The 34-year-old right-hander was 5-1 with a 3.74 ERA in 56 appearances for Houston last season. He struck out 46 and allowed 34 hits in 45 2/3 innings in his first year with the Astros.
The right-hander has a 3.02 ERA in 754 appearances and a 1.69 ERA in eight career postseason games. He is to be paid $8 million in 2019, the final season of a $15 million, two-year contract.
UT regents approve deal for new arena
AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas regents on Thursday approved a plan to build a $300 million on-campus basketball arena to replace the 41-year-old Frank Erwin Center.
Plans call for the facility to be built across the street from the football stadium. Seating for basketball games would be capped at about 10,000 with space for 5,000 more for concerts and other events. The building is expected to open in 2021.
The project pairs the university with Los Angeles-based Oak View Group in a lease arrangement. Oak View will build and manage the arena and provide about 60 days annually for men’s and women’s basketball games and other events. The building will not include practice facilities for the basketball programs.