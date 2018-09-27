The Baylor equestrian team will open the fall season with the Willis Invitational at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears will face Delaware on Friday before meeting Tennessee-Martin on Saturday. The Bears are entering their second season under coach Casie Maxwell.
BU runners to shake off rust at Notre Dame
They’ve rested their legs from competition, but the Baylor cross country teams haven’t used their three-week layoff to sit around on the couch.
The Bears will return to action on Friday at the Notre Dame-hosted Joe Piane Invitational in Notre Dame, Ind.
“We’ve had a pretty good training block that’s been a little bit of a grind,” associate head coach Jon Capron said. “They are excited to not be training. I think once they get a sniff of fall, they are going to feel pretty good about their fitness. I don’t know the full forecast, but I know it’s going to be cooler than here. We’re just excited to get somebody else to race other than ourselves, and just ready to compete.”
Aaliyah Miller will add some depth to the BU women, as she’ll compete in cross country for the first time since the 2016 Big 12 Championships.
The BU women will compete in the Blue Division 5K, which gets started at noon Central, while the men will run in the Gold Division 5-mile, which starts at 3 p.m.
Baylor volleyball
hosts Sooners
The No. 21 Baylor volleyball team will try to get back on the winning track when it hosts Oklahoma Friday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (9-5, 1-2) was swept by fourth-ranked Texas on Wednesday in Austin. Last season, the Bears swept the season series with the Sooners, winning in four sets in Waco and sweeping the match in Norman.
Oklahoma (9-6, 1-2) is coming off a five-set loss to Kansas on Wednesday.
Friday’s match will start at 8 p.m. and be televised by ESPNU. The first 200 students in attendance will receive free ice cream sundaes.
Butler cleared
to play for Bears
Freshman guard Jared Butler has received an NCAA waiver to play for the Baylor men’s basketball team in the 2018-19 season.
Butler is a top 100 national recruit who originally signed with Alabama out of Riverside Academy in Reserve, La. He had enrolled at Alabama this summer before deciding to play at Baylor.
Butler earned first team all-state honors after averaging 27.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 3.0 steals to lead the Rebels to a 33-2 record as a senior in 2017-18.
Baylor women’s golf to compete in Oklahoma tourney
Baylor women’s golf competes in the 2018 Schooner Fall Classic beginning Friday at Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma. The tournament will run through Sunday.
This will be the third time in five seasons that the Bears have played in the Schooner Fall Classic. They tied for eighth place in 2014 against 16 other teams, and finished 12th last year against 14 teams.
Baylor’s team will consist of sophomores Diane Baillieux and Gurleen Kaur, along with senior Maria Vesga, junior Fiona Liddell and sophomore Laila Hrindova. Jordan Shackelford, a sophomore, will compete as an individual.
Other teams competing this weekend are Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas State, UNC-Wilmington and Wisconsin.
The Bears begin the tournament Friday at the 10th tee paired with Texas A&M and New Mexico. The first tee time will be at 9:50 a.m.
Romo 11 over at Web.com Tour’s Q-school
GARLAND, Texas — Tony Romo was 11-over par for 27 holes Thursday in the first stage of the Web.com Tour’s Qualifying Tournament.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback opened with an 8-over 79 at Firewheel at Garland Bridges and had a 3-over 39 on the Masters Nine. He was 74th in the 76-player field, with the top 22 and ties advancing to the second stage.
“I’ve felt pressure with playing (tournament golf) before, but I just didn’t play well today,” Romo said. “Off the tee I struggled and made everything very difficult. I made way too many high numbers. Like anything in golf, you have to go back and see what the reasons were and then subtly work on them.”