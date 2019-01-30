Baylor senior sprinter Wil London has been named the Big 12’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week.
London made his season debut in the 400 last weekend in Lubbock, and dashed to a nation-leading time of 45.73. The time set a new facility and meet record. London also anchored Baylor’s 4x400 relay that finished second at the meet with a time of 3:04.76.
“Being Big 12 athlete of the week means a lot,” London said. “I’ve been through a lot these last couple weeks and these last couple years. It feels good to bounce back and be where I was once.”
London and the Bears will return to action Feb. 8-9 at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., while another portion of the team will instead compete that same weekend at the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa.
Highlanders tame Coyotes to move to 4-3 in conference play
The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team closed out the first half of the conference season with a 73-59 win over the visiting Weatherford Coyotes on Wednesday at The Highlands.
Xavier Armstead, the reigning conference player of the week, continued his fine stretch of play. Armstead, a sophomore from Midway, picked up a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Highlanders (18-5 overall, 4-3 in conference) kept a firm grip on fourth place in the conference, which would put them in position to advance to the Region V Tournament by year’s end.
Javan Hedgeman added 19 points for MCC and Casey Armour scored 13. The Highlanders trailed by a slim 36-34 score at the half, but opened the second half on an 11-2 run to establish control.
In the women’s game, Weatherford topped MCC, 73-65, handing the Highlassies their eighth loss in the past nine games.
MCC (10-11, 1-7) gave the Lady Coyotes a fight, as Weatherford led just, 52-48, entering the fourth quarter. But Weatherford (15-3, 6-2) outscored the Highlassies, 19-7, in the first six minutes of the period to pull away.
KeeKee Nowlin hit for a team-high 14 points for MCC. Raveen Blue added 13 and Annya Moss had 12.
The Highlassies will host Cisco at 2 p.m. Saturday, while the MCC men are off until Feb. 6 at Ranger.
Baylor A&T will open season in familiar spot (at No. 1)
Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling team, winner of the past four national titles, will open the season ranked No. 1 again.
The Bears received 20 first-place votes in the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Preseason Coaches Poll, and tallied 328 points overall. That was 25 points more than No. 2-ranked Oregon, which picked up two first-place votes.
Baylor will open up its 2019 season on Sunday at West Liberty University in West Virginia.
Baylor places four on Preseason All-Big 12 Baseball Team
Baylor pitcher Cody Bradford earned the Big 12’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year honor on Wednesday, and was joined by three of his teammates on the Preseason All-Big 12 squad.
Bradford, a junior left-hander, led the Big 12 last year with a 2.51 ERA, and won Co-Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Tournament while helping the Bears to their first tournament title.
Other BU players who made the team were sophomore shortstop Nick Loftin, junior catcher Shea Langeliers and junior third baseman Davis Wendzel. Langeliers was one of two unanimous selections, along with Preseason Player of the Year Josh Jung of Texas Tech.