The No. 10 Baylor men’s tennis team hosts South Florida at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. Free pop sockets will be given away to fans at the door while supplies last.
The Bears are 19-1 in their last 20 home matches dating back to the 2017 season. Four Bears enter Friday’s match with a perfect dual-match singles record — Sven Lah (5-0), Constantin Frantzen (4-0), Jimmy Bendeck (3-0) and Will Little (3-0).
Baylor is 7-0 all-time against South Florida.
Baylor picked No. 2 in Big 12 poll
Baylor’s baseball team was expected to finish Big 12 play in second place, according to a preseason poll.
The Bears received 58 total points and two first place votes. The second place pick ties with the highest pick for Baylor. The previous poll was taken in 2004.
Baylor is predicted to finish behind the Texas Tech Red Raiders and ahead of TCU. Texas was picked fourth, followed by Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kansas and Kansas State.
The Bears are also ranked No. 25 in all major polls and will play Holy Cross at Waco on Feb. 15-17.
Women’s tennis to face No. 17 Miami
The Baylor women’s tennis team begins February with a trip to Florida as the Bears take on No. 17 Miami at noon in Coral Gables. Baylor is looking for its fourth-straight win over the Hurricanes.
The match will be televised on the ACC Network Extra and ESPN3.