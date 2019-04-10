The Baylor Lady Bears’ victory tour continues as head coach Kim Mulkey will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America on Thursday.
Mulkey is in New York, where the Good Morning America studio is located, to support Baylor players Kalani Brown and Chloe Jackson at the WNBA Draft.
The Baylor coach claimed three national Coach of the Year awards, including the AP, USBWA and WBCA honors, as she guided the Lady Bears to their third national championship.
Mulkey joined Geno Auriemma and Pat Summit as the only women’s coaches to win three national titles.
Stewart signs with Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed first-year safety Orion Stewart, who most recently played in the Alliance of American Football (AAF) after going to training camp with the New York Giants last summer.
Stewart, a former Midway High School and Baylor player, is the second safety the Buccaneers have added in the last month, following the mid-March signing of former Green Bay Packer Kentrell Brice.
Stewart first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Denver Broncos in 2017. He has seen time on practice squads in Buffalo and Washington and has played in eight preseason games, recording 20 tackles, three passes defensed and a quarterback hit.
In four seasons at Baylor from 2013-16, Stewart amassed 239 tackles, 12 interceptions and 24 passes defensed. In the AAF, Stewart played for the San Antonio Commanders and notably recorded the first interception in league history.
Texas blanks Baylor women’s tennis, 7-0
The sixth-ranked Texas women’s tennis team shut out Baylor, 7-0, on Wednesday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor No. 1 singles player Paula Baranano battled Texas’ Bianca Turati, but Turati prevailed, 6-3, 7-5. The Longhorns won the doubles point and the other five singles matches in straight sets and by at least four games per set.
The Bears rebounded from a long drought with a victory over Texas-San Antonio, 5-2, on Sunday. But Baylor (7-19, 1-6 Big 12) has now lost 16 of its last 18 matches.
Baylor’s season continues with a trip to play West Virginia in Morgantown, W.V., on Friday.
Cunningham up for Senior CLASS honor
Baylor baseball’s Richard Cunningham has been named as one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, it was announced Wednesday.
To qualify, a student-athlete must be a senior in terms of NCAA eligibility and excel in the classroom, community, with their character, and in competition. CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.
Fan voting will help determine the winner. Fans can vote online at www.seniorclassaward.com through June 10.
Cunningham owns a .311 batting average with 42 hits and 23 RBIs, and he’s been an academic All-American in the classroom. He plans to finish his MBA this spring.
Weatherford sweeps MCC softball
Weatherford leap-frogged the McLennan softball team into second in the conference standings, sweeping a Wednesday doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark.
The Lady Coyotes beat MCC, 7-3, in the opener, and took the second game, 5-4.
Weatherford (27-13, 15-7) used big innings early in both games to make MCC (23-16, 14-7) play chase. Weatherford took control with a three-run second inning in the first, and scored all five of its second-game runs in the first two innings.
The Highlassies were limited to just 10 hits in 14 innings on the day. Brooke Arnold was one of the bright spots, as she went 2-for-3 with a home run in the nightcap.
MCC’s next scheduled action is a road doubleheader with Vernon on Saturday.