The McLennan Community College basketball teams will go into the holiday break with a reason to be thankful, as both the men and women picked up wins over Cedar Valley on Tuesday.
The Highlanders dimmed the Suns, 80-61, behind Jordan Skipper-Brown’s 27 points. Skipper-Brown was soaring from the start, as he opened the game with a high-flying dunk that sparked a 13-0 run for MCC (9-2).
Garrett Shaw added 15 points for MCC and Xavier Armstead scored 11.
In the women’s game, MCC picked up a 55-42 win over Cedar Valley. The Highlassies used a 7-0 spurt in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.
KeeKee Nowlin was on fire for the Highlassies (8-1), scoring a game-high 29 points.
The MCC women will return to the court Nov. 26 at home against Blinn, while the Highlanders are off until Nov. 30 when they face Lone Star College in Tomball.
No. 25 BU volleyball to close out regular season vs. WVU
The 25th-ranked Baylor volleyball team will celebrate Senior Night and close out the regular season with a Wednesday contest against West Virginia.
Baylor (18-8 overall, 10-5 Big 12) can clinch second place in the Big 12 for the second straight year with a win over the visiting Mountaineers (11-17, 2-12). The match will start at 7 p.m.
Fans are encouraged to stay around following the match, as seniors Aniah Philo, Ashley Fritcher and Jaelyn Jackson will be recognized in a postgame ceremony.
Baylor’s Brown, Cox tabbed for watch list love
Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox are on the WBCA’s Wade Trophy Watch List.
Brown, a member of the list for the second-straight season, is already on the WBCA’s Lisa Leslie Award Watch List. Cox is on the WBCA’s Katrina McClain Watch List, and both players are on the John Wooden Award Watch List for the 2018-19 season.
This season, Brown is averaging 16.7 points and 5.7 rebounds with a 76.7 shooting percentage to start the year. Cox is averaging 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 60 percent from the field.
The Wade Trophy will honor the national player of the year for the 42nd time this season and is named after the late Delta State University head coach Lily Margaret Wade, who won three consecutive national championships.