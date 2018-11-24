The Baylor volleyball team will learn its NCAA tournament pairing on Sunday, as the field is announced at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
The Bears have a shot to host in the first and second rounds for a second straight year. Last year, Baylor served as an NCAA host site for the first time in program history, winning its first-round game before falling to Colorado in the second round.
The Bears’ resume this year should put the program in the running for additional Ferrell Center action. Baylor went 19-8 overall and 11-5 in the Big 12, finishing second to Texas in the conference for the second consecutive year. The Bears closed out the regular season with a four-set win over West Virginia last Wednesday. According to RealTimeRPI.com, BU’s RPI is No. 15 in the country.
At any rate, whatever the site may be, Baylor is a lock for its seventh NCAA appearance and its third under Ryan McGuyre.
Mary Hardin-Baylor storms into quarterfinals with win over Berry College, 75-9.
BELTON – So far, the post-season is looking very similar to the regular season for the No. 2 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Most of the Crusaders’ wins throughout the regular season were routs, with the Cru scoring at least 50 points a game. The lone exception was against Hardin-Simmons, who held UMHB to 26, without scoring any points of their own. The Crusaders won Saturday, downing Berry College, 75-9, at Crusader Stadium. This followed last week’s opening round win against Hardin-Simmons, 27-6.
The Cru (12-0) racked up 575 total yards on offense while limiting Berry to 205 yards, including 76 total yards in the first half. Berry’s scores, a touchdown and a safety, both came toward the end of the third quarter. By that time, the score was 69-9, and the outcome had long ago been evident.
UMHB now faces St. John’s (MN) in the NCAA Division III National Quarterfinals, with the location for next Saturday’s game to be announced Sunday. St. John’s advanced with a 45-24 win over Whitworth Saturday.
Ditka recovering from mild heart attack
CHICAGO — Hall of Fame tight end and former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka is recovering from a mild heart attack.
Steve Mandell, Ditka’s agent, tells ESPN that doctors inserted a pacemaker. He says Ditka is “doing much better,” and the iconic coach “appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon.”
The Bears wished Ditka a “speedy recovery” on Twitter.
The 79-year-old Ditka played 12 seasons in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl five times. He finished with 427 receptions for 5,812 yards and 43 touchdowns.
Ditka might be best known for his coaching career. He coached the Bears and the New Orleans Saints, finishing with a 121-95 record in 14 years, and he led Chicago to the Super Bowl title after the 1985 season.
Warriors’ Curry not injured after wreck
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors said star Stephen Curry wasn’t injured after two drivers hit his car on a rain-slicked freeway on Friday.
Curry was driving a black Porsche on State Route 24 in Oakland when the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck his car, the California Highway Patrol said.
Curry stopped in the center median, and as he waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche, CHP Officer Herman Baza said.
Baza said no one was injured or arrested and that rain was a factor in the crash.
“Don’t need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time,” Curry later tweeted.
The two-time MVP is out with a strained left groin that’s set to be re-evaluated Saturday. Curry was scheduled to miss his eighth and ninth straight games when the Warriors play at home Friday and Saturday nights.
He was hurt Nov. 8 against the Bucks.
B/R Live among providers offering match refunds
Turner’s B/R Live brand is offering a refund to those who experienced technical difficulties during the Phil Mickelson-Tiger Woods pay-per-view match in Las Vegas.
B/R Live said Saturday that it would offer refunds. Charter Spectrum, Cox Communications, Dish/Sling TV and AT&T — via its DirecTV and U-Verse platforms — also announced refunds.
Technical difficulties marred the event, which was billed as golf’s first pay-per-view broadcast.
Some viewers unable to view it on their televisions after paying $19.95. Turner and Bleacher Report representatives sent out links on social media allowing people to view it for free on their computers and mobile devices.
There were over 500 people on hold online waiting for assistance during one point.