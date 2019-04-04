The No. 7 Baylor men’s tennis team will try to bounce back from a loss at Texas on Sunday when it hosts No. 17 Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Friday at Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears (18-3, 1-1 Big 12) had won nine straight matches before the No. 4 Longhorns won a close match, 4-3, on Sunday in Austin.
Baylor is 10-3 this season against opponents ranked No. 34 or higher and the Bears are 4-0 at home versus ranked opponents.
Highlassies move Saturday doubleheader
McLennan Community College’s softball doubleheader scheduled for Saturday against Grayson College has been postponed. The games will now be played on Monday, April 15, in Denison. The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The Highlassies also announced their make-up game with Cisco will be played on Monday, April 22, in Cisco at 2 p.m.
Bears to host Butler
The Baylor men’s basketball team will host Butler in the Big 12/Big East Scheduling Alliance on a date still to be determined in December 2019.
Baylor coach Scott Drew is a 1993 graduate of Butler.
Other games include Kansas at Villanova, Seton Hall at Iowa State, Marquette at Kansas State, Oklahoma at Creighton, Georgetown at Oklahoma State, Xavier at TCU, Texas at Providence, Texas Tech at DePaul, and West Virginia at St. John’s.
Baylor women’s tennis fall to Texas Tech
LUBBOCK – The Texas Tech women’s tennis team extended Baylor’s rough patch as the Red Raiders claimed a 5-2 victory on Thursday at McLeod Tennis Center.
Texas Tech (15-5, 5-1 Big 12) claimed the doubles point, then clinched the match by winning four of five singles battles that finished.
Baylor No. 5 player Kris Sorokolet defeated Texas Tech’s Olivia Peet, 6-3, 6-1, to claim the Bears’ lone point.
Baylor (6-18, 1-5) has lost 17 of its last 18 matches and 3 straight after going winless on the road against Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech in the last week. The Bears return home to host Texas-San Antonio at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hurd Tennis Center.
MCC postpones Cisco doubleheader
With the threat of inclement weather hanging around, McLennan Community College rescheduled their Saturday doubleheader with Cisco College to Sunday.
The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Cisco. The Highlanders are currently riding an 18-game winning streak.
Sampson signs extension with Houston
HOUSTON — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has signed a contract extension through the 2024-25 season after helping the Cougars to their best season in 35 years.
The move comes after Sampson turned around a downtrodden program and led the Cougars to their first Sweet 16 since 1984. Houston lost to Kentucky 62-58 to end its season at 33-4, a school record for wins.