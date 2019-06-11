Shea Langeliers is officially a member of the Atlanta Braves organization.
Langeliers has agreed to a $4 million contract with the Braves, who took the Baylor junior catcher with the No. 9 overall pick of last week’s Major League Draft, according to multiple media reports. The recommended slot value for the No. 9 pick is $4.9 million, so Langeliers essentially gave the Braves a break in signing for less.
“I’m excited. Excited to keep playing baseball and get better every day,” Langeliers said last week. “Obviously I’m going to a great organization, and just excited to take the next step.”
Langeliers, 21, hit .308 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs in 2019, and threw out 14 of 25 would-be base stealers. He was Baseball America’s ninth-ranked prospect in this year’s draft, and is the second-highest Baylor player ever taken, after pitcher Stan Hilton, who went No. 5 in 1983.
Raiders to be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden will be a TV star once again.
HBO announced Tuesday that the Raiders will be featured on the network’s “Hard Knocks” show in training camp this summer that gives a behind-the-scenes look at an NFL team.
Gruden spent nine seasons as the lead analyst on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” before returning to the sideline for a second stint as Raiders coach last year. Now he will likely be a star of the 14th edition of this reality show.
“Everybody wants to be a Raider,” owner Mark Davis said. “Now they’ll find out what it takes to become one.”
The first of five episodes will air Aug. 6.
Mistrial declared on remaining counts against ex-NFL player
VISTA, Calif. — A California judge declared a mistrial Tuesday on the remaining charges against former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. after a jury convicted him of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman but could not break a deadlock over two counts of rape involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teen.
Prosecutors did not immediately say whether they would retry the eight undecided charges but agreed to return to court Friday to discuss that option and possibly set a new trial date.
Winslow, who played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets, currently faces up to nine years in prison.
The jury on Monday found him guilty of an attack last year on the homeless woman in his picturesque beach community of Encinitas, north of San Diego. Jurors also convicted him of two misdemeanors — indecent exposure and a lewd act in public — involving two other women.