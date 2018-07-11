Recent Marlin graduate DyNeisha Bailey signed to play basketball at Paris Junior College on Monday.
The guard, a Super Centex First-Team honoree, averaged 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest this past season for state runner-up Marlin.
Loftin receives Baseball America First Team Freshman All-America honors
Nick Loftin was named a First Team Freshman All-American by Baseball America on Wednesday. The shortstop earned Freshman All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and was a Second Team Freshman All-America selection by D1 Baseball earlier this summer.
Loftin appeared in 55 games in his freshman campaign, making 53 starts. He hit .306 with 52 runs scored, 68 hits, 12 doubles, six home runs, 36 RBI, 21 walks and five steals. He was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in March, All-Big 12 second team, Big 12 All-Freshman Team and Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team after helping the Bears with their first Big 12 Championship title.
The Corpus Christi, Texas, native gives Baylor back-to-back years with the honor for the first time since 2006-07 (Shea Langeliers, 2017; Raynor Campbell, 2007; Beamer Weems, 2006).
He is the 25th all-time freshman All-America selection in program history and seventh to garner honors from Baseball America.
BU equestrian hires Brainard as Western assistant coach
Baylor equestrian hired Laura Brainard as the Western assistant coach. She joins the Bears after spending three seasons at Georgia.
“We are excited to bring Laura back to Texas and onto our staff here at Baylor,” Baylor head coach Casie Maxwell said in a statement. “She has great energy, values and passion for the sport which makes her a great addition to Baylor and our new staff. Laura has a championship background of being a student-athlete and coaching a NCEA program that will be invaluable to our program. She has really made her mark during her time coaching Georgia’s Western student-athletes and I look forward to what she can bring to the table here at Baylor.”
At Georgia, Brainard helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back SEC Championships (2017, 2018) and back-to-back NCEA National Championship runner-up finishes (2017, 2018). Her Horsemanship squad finished as the NCEA National Champion Runners-up in 2018 in the inaugural event championship format.
In the 2017-18 season, she helped coach two SEC Riders of the Year.The Bulldogs finished the season 13-1 (5-1 SEC) and the Western squad went 9-1, with Horsemanship posting a 9-1 record and the Reining squad going 8-1-1.
Before joining Georgia in 2015, Brainard was a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M. She was a four-year letterwinner with the Aggies, helping lead the Western team to back-to-back national titles (2011, 2012) and the overall team title in 2012. She was an All-SEC Horsemanship rider in 2014 and was named the squad’s MOP rider in Horsemanship in her senior season.