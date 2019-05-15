MELBOURNE, Fla. — The McLennan men’s golf team moved up five spots in the team standings by posting w2-over-par 290 in the second round of the NJCAA Division I National Championship tournament on Wednesday at Duran Golf Club.
The Highlanders, who are 19-over after a first round 305 and the second-round 290, will start the third round on Thursday in a tie for 14th place, 44 strokes off the pace of leader Indian Hills Community College. The final round is slated for Friday.
McLennan freshman Mason Mikeska led the way in the second round as he shot 4-under 68. Mikeska had string of three straight birdies on the fourth through sixth holes at Duran. He went out in 34 and came back the same to move up 55 places to a tie for 41st after 36 holes. Mikeska, at 3-over for the tournament, is a stroke behind teammate Brayden Marnell at 2-over and in a tie for 36th.
Liam Duncan of New Mexico Junior College shot back-to-back rounds of 67 to take the 36-hole lead at 10-under.
Marnell shot 74 in the second round, Caden Honea posted 73, and Matt Lorentzen carded McLennan’s fourth counting score at 75.
MCC women’s golf 5th after 2 rounds at NJCAA finals
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The McLennan women’s golf team shot 48-over-par 336 in the second round of the NJCAA National Championship Tournament on Wednesday at LPGA International Hill Course.
The Highlassies, who opened with a 322 on Tuesday, are in fifth place, 61 strokes behind leader Seminole State.
McLennan freshman Ellie Darnell is leading the Highlassies at 15-over 159 and is tied for 14th place. Worapitcha Anndit of Seminole State is atop the individual leaderboard at 2-under.
Other McLennan scores include Briana Venegas and Emily Isaacson at 21-over, Elin Eriksson at 25-over and Rylee Taylor-Perez at 44-over.
Due to the opening round cancellation, the tournament was shortened to 54 holes with the final round scheduled for Thursday.
Hudson Hargrave downs Lorena in Game 1, 4-2
MADISONVILLE — Hudson Hargrave built a 3-0 lead by the middle of the fourth and held off Lorena, 4-2, in Game 1 of their best-of-three series on Wednesday at Madisonville High School’s softball diamond.
Lorena’s Alexis Nava doubled to score Kaci Donaldson and Sara Robertson followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Tristin Curry in the top of the fourth. That rally cut Hargrave’s lead to 3-2, but the Lady Leopards couldn’t get any closer.
Hargrave pitcher Katy Janes struck out 11 on her way to the win in the circle.
The series will resume with Game 2 at 6 p.m. Thursday back at Madisonville High School.