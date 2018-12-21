ARLINGTON — Jordan Whittington put on a show.
The University of Texas-bound senior set a record for most rushing yards in a Class 4A State championship game, spurring Cuero to a 40-28 win over Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the 4A Division II state final on Friday.
Whittington rushed for a record 334 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries, and also hauled in a 26-yard TD pass just before the end of the first half that was a huge momentum shifter in the game. Whittington broke Eric Dickerson’s rushing record of 311 yards in a 4A state title game.
“I’ve been coaching 18 years, and I’ve never seen a kid take over a game like Jordan did today,” said Pleasant Grove coach Joshua Gibson.
Pleasant Grove (13-3) scored three times in the first half to take a 21-7 lead, but Whittington ignited the Gobbler comeback. He got loose on a 54-yard TD run with 3:03 to play in the second, and then his athletic, 26-yard TD catch from Michael Barta on the final play of the half brought Cuero to within 21-20 at the break.
Whittington was named both the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Game for the Gobblers (15-1). He made a team-high eight tackles to go with all his offensive exploits.
Bruce Garrett rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns in the loss for the Hawks.
Baylor adds 20th signee
Baylor added the 20th player to its 2019 class as defensive lineman Isaiah Howard from Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., signed with the Bears.
The 6-5, 285-pound Howard is the 12th defensive player and seventh defensive lineman to sign with Baylor in this class.
“First off, Isaiah is an explosive athlete, just a big, powerful young man,” Baylor head coach Matt Rhule said. “He’s a guy that is game-ready strength wise and is already 285 pounds. We think he has an extremely high ceiling and are excited to see what he can do once he joins our program.”
Sugar Land Dulles offensive lineman Isaiah Hookfin chose Texas over Baylor on Friday.
Raiders show ‘interest’ in playing in San Francisco in 2019
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have had talks with the San Francisco Giants about playing home games at AT&T Park next season.
The Giants issued a statement Friday confirming the Raiders have expressed “initial interest” in playing in San Francisco in 2019.
The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas in 2020 but have no lease for next year. They had been in talks about renewing in Oakland before city officials sued the team over its planned move. The Raiders didn’t comment on the talks with the Giants.
The Giants said many details needed to be worked out before a deal could be finalized. California played college football games at AT&T Park in 2011 when Memorial Stadium was being renovated.
The Raiders played their first four games in San Francisco in 1960 at Kezar Stadium.
Harbaugh to return as Ravens coach in 2019
BALTIMORE — John Harbaugh will return to coach the Baltimore Ravens next season, and the team says it’s working on an extension beyond 2019.
Harbaugh took over as Baltimore’s coach in 2008 and has taken the team to the playoffs six times, winning the Super Bowl in 2012.
The Ravens didn’t reach the postseason in each of the past three years, however, and are striving to end that streak with two games left in the regular season.
Regardless of how Baltimore (8-6) finishes, Harbaugh will be back to finish the final year of his current contract.