McLennan Community College’s pitching combination of Alex DeLeon and Jase Embry limited Temple to just six hits and one run over 12 innings in heaving the No. 4 Highlanders to a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday. MCC won the opener, 5-1, and took the second game, 11-0, in a five-inning run-rule contest.
“For us, it all starts on the mound,” MCC coach Mitch Thompson said. “Today we got two really well-pitched ballgames from DeLeon and Embry. They really set the tone, attacked the Temple hitters and put them on their heels a little bit, and our defense made some nice plays behind them.”
That makes 14 straight wins for MCC (29-7, 13-1).
The Highlanders trailed the opener 1-0 to the Leopards (13-20, 5-9) until a four-run fourth that was capped by Garrett Martin’s three-run home run.
In the second game, MCC scored in every inning on its way to the laugher. Cole Martin went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs, while Martin was 3-for-3. MCC and Temple will finish off the four-game series on Saturday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader in Temple.
3-star O-lineman commits to Baylor
Colleyville Heritage offensive lineman Gavin Byers has verbally committed to Baylor, giving the Bears two commitments in the 2020 class.
The 6-5, 295-pound Byers is a three-star prospect who chose Baylor over Arkansas, SMU, Syracuse and New Mexico.
The Bears received their first 2020 verbal commitment Monday from linebacker Will Garner, a three-star recruit from Houston Klein.
Baylor track and field heads to Texas Relays
After a successful home meet last weekend that included 20 event wins, the Baylor track and field team will kick off action at the 92nd annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on Thursday, and continuing through Saturday.
One of the biggest meets in the country, this year’s Texas Relays feature more than 7,200 athletes entered from the high school, college, and invitational (professional) ranks.
Baylor owns some of the best marks and times in the country early in the outdoor season, including KC Lightfoot (No. 1 in men’s pole vault, 18-51/4), Kalon “Boogie” Barnes (No. 7 in 100, 10.29) and Alex Madlock (No. 1 in women’s triple jump, 44-03/4).
MCC softball picks up split with North Central
GAINESVILLE, Texas — The McLennan Community College softball team couldn’t carry the momentum from its opening rout over into the nightcap, and split a conference doubleheader with North Central Texas on Wednesday.
MCC’s Emily Kalinka tossed a shutout in an 11-0 run-rule win in the opener, but North Central came back for a 6-2 victory in the second game.
The opener was scoreless until the third, but the Highlassies (19-12, 10-6) got things going in a big way, scoring 11 over the next three innings. Kaitlin Richards and Kaelin Morkisch had three hits apiece to pace a 13-hit effort for MCC.
In the second game, North Central (31-8, 9-6) used a four-run first to jump out in front. Sophie Wideman, a freshman from Midway, went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run in the loss for MCC, which will host Cisco at noon on Saturday.
Bertelsman’s clutch base hit propels Bears in 11th, 3-2
Baylor’s Ryan Bertelsman jumped all over the first pitch he saw in the 11th inning, and his single scored the winning run in a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Texas Southern on Wednesday at Baylor Ballpark.
It was a night where Baylor banged out plenty of hits, but struggled to bring those baserunners home to the pay station. The Bears produced at least one hit in seven of the first nine innings, and finished with 15 hits on the night.
They took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Cole Haring’s two-out single chased home Shea Langeliers, who had singled earlier in the inning. The Tigers came back to take the lead, 2-1, in the sixth. The first two batters of the inning singled, and TSU later capitalized on a throwing error by BU shortstop Nick Loftin.
Loftin made up for the gaffe, though, by tying the game with an RBI poke up the middle in the seventh, scoring Josh Bissonette from second.
In the 11th, Loftin started things off with a single, advanced to second on a foul-out, then scored when Bertelsman delivered the game-winner on a single to right. It’s the fifth straight win for Baylor (18-6), which travels to Kansas this weekend.