Less than two months before the start of the season, Meridian is in the market for a new head football coach and athletic director, following the departure of Chris Roberts.
Roberts coached the Yellowjackets for four years, compiling a 21-23 record and making the playoffs each of the past three seasons.
Meridian ISD currently has his position posted on its website, per UIL guidelines, which require at least a 10-day posting. Meridian, which went 3-8 last year, will open the 2018 season on Aug. 31 at Santo.
TriWaco registration in full swing
Online registration is ongoing for the 10th annual TriWaco through July 13.
TriWaco, which includes both sprint and Olympic distance triathlons, is slated for July 15 at Waco’s Indian Springs Park.
The Olympic triathlon starts with a 1500-meter open water swim in the Brazos River, followed by a 25-mile bike ride north and west of Waco, ending with a hilly 10-kilometer run along the Brazos that leads to the suspension bridge.
The sprint distance event includes a 400-meter swim, a 12-mile bike ride and a 3.5-mile run.
A new addition this year is the Aquabike Races, an endurance sport composed of swimming and cycling stages, minus the running portion.
To register, visit TriWaco.org.