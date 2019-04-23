Connally junior offensive lineman Trent Pullen announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he has committed to Oklahoma State.
Pullen, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals, had offers from at least 15 schools, including Baylor, LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Kansas State and Houston.
“I am proud to say I am an OSU Cowboy,” Pullen said in his commitment statement.
Pullen was the District 8-4A Div. II outstanding offensive lineman and anchored the Cadets up front with 47 pancakes. The first-team Super Centex blocker also helped lead the Connally offense to 4,525 total yards in 2018.
Highlanders postpone Hill doubleheader; win weekly honors
The seventh-ranked McLennan baseball team’s doubleheader with Hill College has been postponed until Thursday.
The teams will face off at 1 p.m. Thursday at Bosque River Ballpark. The series was originally slated to start on Wednesday.
MCC (39-10, 24-4) swept the conference’s weekly awards this week, as freshman Tanner Brooks was named Pitcher of the Week and freshman Jalen Battles won Position Player of the Week. Brooks, a right-hander from Houston, pitched seven scoreless innings against Ranger last week, allowing only one hit while striking out five. Battles, a shortstop from San Antonio, had a .562 batting average with a double, two home runs, nine runs scored and five RBIs.
AP: Chiefs get Clark from Seahawks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired pass rusher Frank Clark from the Seattle Seahawks for a package of picks Tuesday, then quickly agreed with him on a $105 million, five-year contract, as they continue to overhaul their much-maligned defense.
The Chiefs sent the No. 29 overall pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in 2020 to Seattle, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke about the trade terms and contract details on condition of anonymity because they were pending a physical.
The trade, first reported by the NFL Network, also includes a swap of third-round picks in this year’s draft. That means the Chiefs will move up eight spots on Friday night.