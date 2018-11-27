Baylor senior midfielder Julie James has been named among 15 semifinalists for the Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy which honors the top player in NCAA Division I soccer.
James is the first Baylor player to be named a semifinalist for the award after she scored a team-high 23 points on 10 goals and three assists in the Bears’ run to the Elite Eight.
Additionally, Baylor coach Paul Jobson and his staff were named Midwest regional staff of the year by the United Soccer Coaches.
Highlassies to tangle with unbeaten Roadrunners
Coming off only their second loss in 10 games, the McLennan Community College women’s basketball team will look to build the foundation of a new winning streak on Wednesday.
The Highlasses (8-2) will travel to Lufkin to face Angelina College (8-0) for a 5:30 p.m. contest. MCC lost its last time out, suffering a 60-58 home defeat to Blinn College on Monday.
MCC is led by sophomore forward KeeKee Nowlin, who is averaging 15.1 points on 41 percent shooting. The unbeaten Roadrunners’ top scorer is 6-foot-4 sophomore center Natasha Mack, who is putting up 24.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.8 blocks per night.
Cardinals’ Robertson claims Gold Glove honor
Kramer Robertson’s splendid defense in the field this year earned him the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league Gold Glove award for the shortstop position.
The organization gives out one such award for a player at each position within their organization.
Robertson, a former Midway and LSU standout, played more than 1,000 innings in the field this season for the Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinals, the St. Louis high-A affiliate. He had a .961 fielding percentage, had 270 assists and helped turn 50 double plays. At the plate, he hit .252 with 74 runs scored, 37 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Redskins claim Foster off waivers
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins claimed Reuben Foster off waivers Tuesday after the San Francisco 49ers released the linebacker following a domestic violence arrest, though it’s unclear if or when he’ll suit up for them.
The team announced the move in a statement from senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams acknowledging the circumstances surrounding Foster.
“The Redskins fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben,” Williams said. “If true, you can be sure these allegations are nothing our organization would ever condone.
Milton recovering from nerve damage
ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton says he has nerve damage in his right leg, but “blood flow has been restored” and he is recovering from the injury suffered during UCF’s last game.
Milton was carted off the field during the first half of the Knights’ victory at rival South Florida on Friday after getting injured while being tackled. He has been treated at Tampa General Hospital.
Milton’s family released a statement Tuesday thanking the doctors and nurses at the hospital and the medical and athletic training staffs at UCF and USF.
The family says the nerve in Milton’s leg was “injured but intact.” He will have reconstructive knee surgery at an undetermined date.
No. 7 UCF hosts Memphis in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday.