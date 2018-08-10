Baylor track’s Kiana Horton will wear the red, white and blue singlet of Team USA for a second time this summer when she competes at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Senior Championships this weekend in Toronto.
Horton will run on USA’s 4x400-meter relay team at 3:10 p.m. Central on Sunday.
Last year as a junior, Horton put together her best season, winning two All-America honors in the 400 and 4x400 relay. She also set a new school record in the 400 after running 51.22 at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in Waco.
Baylor’s Capron takes on associate head coach title
Baylor has promoted Jon Capron to be associate head coach of Baylor’s cross country team.
Capron has been an assistant cross country/track coach for the past 14 years. He will take over coaching responsibilities with the women’s cross country team after previously handling the men’s team since 2005.
Capron said he was “honored” to be given more responsibility. “I love recruiting to this team and this school because I know what role it played and continues to play in my life,” he said.
Capron was a distance runner at Baylor, earning All-Big 12 honors in 2001 and ’02 in the 1,000 meters. He also ran on BU relay teams that set school records in the 4x1,500 and 4x800.
Todd Harbour will retain the title of head cross country coach in addition to his track and field head coaching duties, but will handle more of the oversight of the programs while Capron handles more of the coaching side.
Baylor ties Sam Houston, 1-1
No. 15 Baylor tied Sam Houston State, 1-1, in an exhibition soccer game Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Kennedy Brown scored Baylor’s only goal late in the first half on an assist by Maddie Algya. Sam Houston came back with a goal by Lindsey Bienski 10 minutes into the second half.
Baylor will open the regular season against Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.