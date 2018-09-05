McLennan Community College’s men’s golf team will open the fall season this weekend at the Collegiate Amateur Championship in Andrews, Texas.
MCC is ranked sixth in the NJCAA preseason coaches’ poll. That’s where the Highlanders finished at last season’s national championship, in sixth place. Midland, a regional foe of MCC, holds the top spot, followed by defending national champ Indian Hills, Odessa, Iowa Western and Central Alabama.
Local running squad cleans up at Westfest race
The Central Texas X-Treme running squad went digging for gold at the recent Westfest Kolache 5K.
Olivia Stalker, 9, of Abbott, finished eighth in the 1-12 female division, Maximus Stalker, 11, of Abbott was third in the 1-12 male division, Grace Stalker, 12, of Abbott, captured first in the 1-12 female division, Sofia Stalker, 14, of Abbott was the top overall female finisher, Dawsen Holly, 16, of Crawford took second overall and first in the 13-18 female division, and Meghan Kevin, 19, of Crawford finished first in the 19-25 female division.
All are members of the Central Texas X-Treme, coached by Gary Bowdoin.
Angels’ Ohtani facing Tommy John surgery
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has new damage in his pitching elbow and the team says Tommy John surgery has been recommended.
The Angels said Ohtani had an MRI on Wednesday in Texas that revealed the problem in his right ulnar collateral ligament. Hours later, he went out and hit two home runs against the Rangers.
“There’s more questions out there right now than answers. We’ll take it one step at a time,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “There’s a lot of consulting that Shohei will do with doctors and just see what the best course of action is.”
The 24-year-old rookie was the Angels’ designated hitter for their series finale against the Rangers. Asked whether Ohtani would stay in the lineup as a DH after this game, Scioscia said: “We’ll see. That’s going to be determined from our medical department.”
Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Ohtani hasn’t formally decided to have Tommy John surgery. Eppler and Ohtani plan to have an in-depth conversation about his future Monday after the Angels return from their road trip.
Seahawks safety Thomas ends lengthy holdout
RENTON, Wash. — Locker No. 29 in the Seattle Seahawks locker room was once again occupied Wednesday after being vacant the entire offseason.
Earl Thomas was back after ending his lengthy holdout. His Instagram post on Wednesday morning announcing his return made it clear Thomas wasn’t happy or satisfied. But he was present, giving the Seahawks a major boost heading into the start of the regular season.
“He’s been with us for so long. He’s just been part of the fabric of what we’ve been about,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “It’s an adjustment period as he jumps in with us right now and we’ll figure out how that works. ... I don’t have any thought about what to share with you right now because we have to see what he does and how he feels and all that stuff, but it’s great to have him back.”
Thomas’ return to the Seahawks facility was a welcome moment for the team and ended a long offseason of drama centered on whether he would play out the final season of his contract, receive the contract extension he hoped for, or possibly be traded. Thomas’ reaction to the lack of a resolution was clear in his post: “The disrespect has been noted and will not be forgotten.”
He’s not happy, but he wasn’t about to sacrifice a $500,000 game check or leave his teammates without one of their most important defensive leaders. Thomas wrote he’s never let his “teammates, city or fans down as long as I have lived and don’t plan to start this weekend.”