There’s something about conference games that lend extra urgency to a team. The Crusaders of Mary Hardin-Baylor play their American Southwest Conference opener when they travel to Alpine to face Sul Ross University for Saturday’s game.
The Cru began their season last week with a resounding win over Albright last Saturday, winning the game, 91-7. During that game, the team set new ASC records for touchdowns, points and margin of victory in a game. They also tied the conference record with nine rushing touchdowns, and are now on a 23-game streak for regular season games. UMHB has never lost to Sul Ross (0-1), having won the previous 20 contests.
Still, the Crusaders’ head football coach Pete Fredenburg isn’t ready to claim this game as an easy one. “Anytime you go to Alpine, it brings back memories of some of the trips and strange things we have had happen out there,” said Fredenburg. “They are a different team at night. It is a conference opener and they will be fired up to play us. We know this game will be a big challenge for us.”
This will be Sul Ross’s first home game of the season, while UMHB will play their second of three consecutive away games. Defensive coordinator Larry Harmon will continue to serve as acting UMHB head coach through next week’s game. This game will mark the first night game between the teams in Alpine, with the kickoff set for 6 p.m.
Philo, Baylor volleyball outpace Roadrunners, 3-2
SAN ANTONIO — Baylor volleyball senior Aniah Philo set a new career high in kills for the second time this season, smacking 20 in a five-set win over UT-San Antonio, 25-21, 20-25, 26-28, 25-20, 15-9, on Friday at the UTSA Convocation Center.
Philo surpassed her previous best of 19 kills from earlier this year in a win over North Texas. She also picked up 17 digs for her fourth double-double of the year.
18th-ranked Baylor (7-3) put up a wall at the net, coming up with 16 blocks. That was BU’s first effort of 15 or more blocks since December 2016 against San Diego.
Yossiana Pressley ripped 20 kills to match Philo, while Shelly Fanning had 15 kills and eight block assists. Tara Wulf hustled her way to 19 digs.
UTSA’s Hannah Lopez led all players with 21 kills. The Roadrunners dipped to 7-4 with the loss.
Baylor will continue action at the UTSA Invitational with a noon Saturday match against Virginia Tech (9-1).
MCC women’s golf in ninth at Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Following the first round of the Lady Falcon Invitational Friday, McLennan College women’s golf is in ninth place with a 348. The tournament is being played at the Hills Course at LPGA International.
Seminole (Fla.) State leads the tourney with a 299, followed by Florida Southern, Bethune-Cookman and Lynn tied for second with 307. Host school Daytona State is fifth at 313; Florida Atlantic sixth at 315; Florida Tech seventh at 317; Embry-Riddle (A) is at eighth with 336 and Embry-Riddle (B) is in 10th at 349.
The Highlassies’ individual leader is Ellie Darnell, who shot a 79 and is currently tied for 19th place. Briana Venegas shot an 86, Elin Eriksson shot 91, Emily Isaacson shot 92 and Madison Saenz shot 94.
The second round will play Saturday, with a final round on Sunday.
Baylor men’s golf suffers bumpy back nine
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — What started as a good round at par halfway through the round at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois, ended at a 12-over 292, leaving the Baylor men’s golf team in 11th place after Friday’s first round of the Fighting Illini Invitational. The Bears trail leader California, which shot -7 for the day, by 19 shots.
Heading to the second half of the course, Baylor had made eight birdies and eight bogeys or worse. Over the last nine holes, though, the Bears were only able to record four birdies while scoring 18 bogeys or worse.
Baylor’s best individual round was by redshirt sophomore Travis McInroe. He shot a 1-under 69 and is tied for 11th place. Ryan Grider shot an even 7 (13th), while Colin Kober tied for 31st with a 73, Braden Bailey hit 84 (tie for 49th), Cooper Dossey shot 75 (58th place) and Garrett May shot a 76, good for a 64th place tie.
Teams trailing California are Oklahoma State (-7), South Carolina (+3), UNLV (+3), Alabama (+4), Illinois (+5), Texas A&M (+6), USC (+8) and Stanford (+10). Teams trailing the Bears are Florida State (+13), Purdue (+15) and Air Force (+28).
Baylor, Stanford and Florida will play together in the second round, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.