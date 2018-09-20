Gholson running back C.J. Hutchison had a huge rushing performance as the Wildcats cruised past Parkview Christian Academy, 69-14, on Thursday night.
Hutichson carried 16 times for 338 yards and seven TDs in the win for Gholson (4-0), which has three straight wins by the six-man mercy rule. Gholson is 4-0 for the first time in its short history.
Parkview (1-3) was playing without star quarterback Ian Guerrero, who was sidelined with a broken wrist.
Lady Bear players named to preseason All-American team
Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox received preseason all-America nods as Street & Smith released its annual basketball yearbook. The senior center was named to the First Team, while the junior center was named to the Second Team.
Along with the preseason all-America teams, Street & Smith also released its Preseason Women’s Top 20. In it, Baylor ranked No. 4.
Baylor finished 33-2 last season winning the Big 12 regular season and tournament championship. The Lady Bears also advanced to the program’s 13th NCAA Sweet 16.
Temple maintains unbeaten start
KILLEEN – De’Jon Overton ran for three touchdowns and Jared Wiley passed for a pair of scores as the Temple Wildcats stayed undefeated with a 42-6 victory over Killeen Shoemaker in District 12-6A action Thursday at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Temple (4-0 overall, 2-0 district) seized control at the outset, as Wiley hit Quinton Johnson on a 39-yard touchdown pass a little over five minutes into the game. Overton later had TD runs of 24 and 2 yards as the Wildcats built a 28-0 lead by the halftime stoppage.
Overton added a third scoring scamper in the third quarter, from 3 yards out.
Abbott pulls out nailbiter, 40-39
ABBOTT – Despite trailing by 11 points with 6:53 to go, the Abbott Panthers didn’t panic. Instead, Abbott scored twice in a furious closing spurt to pull out a thrilling 40-39 win over Bryson on Thursday.
Bryson led 39-28 following Dillon Orr’s 42-yard touchdown run with just under seven minutes to go. But Abbott (2-1) showed some explosiveness, scoring just a minute and 16 seconds later on Jax Miller’s 17-yard TD pass to Kadyn Johnson, cutting the gap to 39-34.
Then on Abbott’s final possession of the game, the Panthers drove downfield before Paxton Miller zipped into the end zone from eight yards out for the winning TD, with 1:46 to go. It was the third touchdown run of the game for Paxton Miller, who carried 34 times for 225 yards in all.