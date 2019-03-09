The Baylor women’s tennis team will try to snap a 10-match losing streak when it hosts Old Dominion at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears (5-11) have been playing through injuries recently and were shorthanded in losses at Michigan and Ohio State last week.
Earlier this week, TCU defeated Baylor, 6-1, in both teams’ Big 12 opener.
Old Dominion enters with a 12-2 record this season and have won four straight. The Monarchs defeated a Big 12 opponent recently as they claimed a 6-1 victory over West Virginia on March 3.
Texas A&M equestrian edges Baylor, 11-9
The No. 4 Baylor equestrian team dropped its regular season finale as No. 2 Texas A&M took an 11-9 decision Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
Texas A&M (9-4) took a 3-2 lead after equitation over fences, but the Bears stayed close with Madison Day delivering a most outstanding performer ride. The Bears tied the match with a 3-2 win in reining as Carly Salter earned MOP honors.
Texas A&M won the meet with a 6-4 second half. Baylor fell in horsemanship, 3-2, despite points from MOP Katie Davis. In flat riding, Baylor fell 3-2 but closed out the meet with points from MOP Madison Day.
Baylor (7-4) will compete as the No. 1 seed at the Big 12 championship, March 29-30 at Totusek Arena in Stillwater, Okla. The Bears will face No. 2 seed Oklahoma State and No. 3 TCU.
Baylor’s Gurleen Kuar tied for fifth after second round of Darius Rucker Intercollegiate
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC –Gurleen Kaur was the bright spot for Baylor’s women’s golf team as she shot a 1-under 70 to put her in a tie for fifth place. The team fell two spots to 15th place after two rounds at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate tournament. The team shot a 34-over 602 at the Long Cove Club.
Kaur shot 71 Friday to go with her 70, giving her a two-round score of 141. She went34 holes without a bogey to start the tournament.
Florida State (-3) leads the team competition, followed by Duke (+5) and Wake Forest (+6) for the top three. The Bears lead only North Carolina (+36) and Oklahoma State (+38).
Baylor will play with Northwestern and Alabama for the final round Sunday.
MCC baseball sweeps Weatherford in doubleheader
Highlander baseball is on a three game win streak after sweeping Weatherford College in Saturday’s doubleheader at the Bosque River Ballpark. McLennan Community College won the first game, 10-0, and the second game, 8-7.
As has recently become the pattern, MCC was quick to get on the board with three runs in the bottom of the first. They added five more runs in the second inning, then two more in the sixth.
The second game went 10 innings to decide the outcome. Again, MCC went out in the lead after three runs scored in the third inning. Weatherford countered with a run in the fifth, but the Highlanders immediately responded with two more runs in the same inning.
MCC added another run in the sixth and seemed to be cruising to another win. Weatheford had other plans, though, bringing one run home in the top of the seventh and three more runs in the eighth. Needing two runs to tie the score, the visitors managed to do just that.
Tied at 7 each going into the tenth, MCC managed to hold Weatherford scoreless. The home team then scored the last run they needed in the bottom of the extra inning.
The Highlanders travel to Vernon College for a Wednesday doubleheader, beginning at noon.