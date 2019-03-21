A doubleheader in Gainesville proved to be no difficulty for McLennan Community College’s baseball team as the No. 6 Highlanders defeated North Central College’s Lions, 11-1 and 15-5, in a conference series.
MCC (23-7, 9-1 conference) spotted the Lions a one run lead in the bottom of the second before scoring four runs in the top of the third. The Highlanders than added two runs each in the next three innings to take a 10-1 lead. McLennan then scored one last run in the top of the seventh to end the scoring for both teams.
Alex DeLeon gained the win, with several Highlanders having a good day at the plate. Jalen Battles, Cole Moore and Brett Squires each hit home runs, and Ryan Bishop had a double and 3 RBIs.
In game two, the outcome was never in doubt. MCC took a 9-2 lead after two innings. The Highlanders added six more runs in the remaining five innings, while North Central could only score three more.
Jase Embry had the win, and Garrett Martin went 3-3 with a triple, home run and 3 RBIs. Squires went 4-4 with a double and two homers and 3 RBIs. Aiden Shehparson went 2-3 with a double, home run and 4 RBIs.
The teams meet again Friday at the Bosque River Ballpark on the MCC campus, with the first game scheduled for 1 p.m.
Baylor men’s tennis hosts No. 35 Sun Devils
The sixth-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team hosts No. 35 Arizona State at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears’ match against the Sun Devils will be their last nonconference battle before opening Big 12 play against TCU next week.
Baylor (16-2) is coming off a tournament victory at the BNP Paribas Collegiate Challenge last weekend in Indian Wells, Calif. The Bears defeated Idaho, No. 31 Cal and No. 16 USC to lift the tournament trophy.
The Bears, who are 8-2 against ranked opponents this season, are on a five-match winning streak foes ranked No. 34 or higher.
Baylor women’s tennis hosts Kansas in Big 12 play
The Baylor women’s tennis team will try to shake off a 13-match losing streak when it hosts No. 16 Kansas at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor (5-14, 0-1 Big 12) has lost to seven ranked opponents during its current skid, including losses to No. 24 Old Dominion, No. 12 N.C. State and No. 17 USC in the Bears last three matches.
Kansas (10-3, 1-1) lost at No. 11 Oklahoma State and defeated No. 30 Oklahoma last weekend.