The road can be a hard place, but the McLennan Community College softball team didn’t seem to have a hard time at all in their first road trip of the young season. Travelling to Odessa, the Highlassies came away with a doubleheader sweep, taking the first game, 9-0, and the second, 14-4, against Odessa College.
The Lassies (4-0) scored the only run they would need in the first game as Kaelin Morkisch scored in the first inning. The team added runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Emily Klanika was the winning pitcher, and Sophie Wideman hit a homer while going 1for 3 at the plate. Genisa Marrero-Carter went 2 for 3 with two doubles.
In the second game, McLennan again jumped out to an early lead, scoring three runs in the first. Odessa got on the board with two at the bottom of the third. MCC scored 2 runs in the fifth, five in the sixth and four more in the seventh, while Odessa could only muster two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The winner pitcher for the Lassies was Carla Torres, and Arianna Perales went 4 or 6 at the plate, Kaitlin Richards had a homer and both Emeri Eubanks and Rebeca Fajardo hit two doubles a piece.
The Highlassies will play Howard in Big Spring Saturday, with a doubleheader beginning at noon.
Baylor women’s tennis downed by Miami, 5-2
Baylor women’s tennis fell, 5-2, to No. 17 Miami Friday at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.
“We put out a fantastic effort on a lot of our courts and I’m proud of the progress we’re making,” head coach Joey Scrivano said in a press release. “We’ll turn our attention now to another strong opponent in UCF.”
After dropping the doubles point, the Bears fought back to win a pair of singles points as Kris Sorokolet won her match, 7-5, 6-2, and Jessica Hinojosa won, 6-4, 6-2.
Baylor now heads to Orlando to take on No. 23 Central Florida at 11 a.m. (CT) Sunday.
Midway girls soccer shuts out Harker Heights, 3-0
The Midway girls soccer team improved to 3-0 in District 12-6A competition, blanking Harker Heights, 3-0, on its home turf Friday night.
It was the fourth straight shutout win for Midway (6-2, 3-0). Kamryn Cocker, Maddie Lightsey and Hannah Bowden all found the net for the Pantherettes. Meanwhile, Midway’s defense held firm on the back end. Lightsey had the shutout in goal, in addition to her goal on a penalty kick.
Midway will be back on the pitch Tuesday at Shoemaker.
No. 3 MCC baseball routs Midland, 20-6
Looking more and more like the team that is expected to win their conference, the McLennan Community College baseball team took down the Midland Chaparrals, 20-6, Friday in Midland. The teams will meet Saturday for a doubleheader.
Both teams went scoreless the first inning, then MCC had a run come across the plate in the top of the second. Midland responded with three runs of their own. From there, MCC poured it on, scoring 19 more runs over the next seven innings.
Max Mize was the winning pitcher for the Highlanders. Thomas Santos, Garrett Martin, Garrett Wilkinson, Ethan Mann and Jordan Billups each hit a home run.
Wade, Nowitzki added to All-Star player pool
MIAMI (AP) — Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki and Miami’s Dwyane Wade are both NBA champions, NBA Finals MVPs and longtime ambassadors for the game of basketball.
And now, one more time, they’re All-Stars.
By special order of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Wade and Nowitzki were added Friday to the pool of players for the All-Star Game that will be played in Charlotte on Feb. 17. Each team will now have 13 players instead of the customary 12, and LeBron James — one of the captains — will be the one who decides which side Wade and Nowitzki will be joining.
Ex-NFL QB, assistant coach Wilson dies
DALLAS — Wade Wilson, the quarterback who led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC championship game and coached the position with the Dallas Cowboys for more than a decade, died on his 60th birthday Friday.
Wilson died at his home in the Dallas suburb of Coppell. Police said a 911 call was made from Wilson’s home, where the caller said Wilson was unresponsive and CPR was in progress. Emergency personnel determined upon arrival that Wilson was dead.