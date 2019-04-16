BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Baylor women’s golf team made a strong showing in their quest to win a Big 12 title, but ended up finishing second at the Big 12 Tournament at the Golf Club of Oklahoma.
Baylor shot 20-over 308 in Tuesday’s final round, and finished at 50-over 914 for the tournament. Texas won the title at 13-over 877.
Baylor’s runner-up finish tied for the second-best showing in program history, and was the sixth top-three finish in the past eight years. Sophomore Diana Baillieux made all-Big 12 honors by finishing fifth overall with an 8-over 224. Baillieux carded rounds of 73, 77 and 74, and was the top finisher of anyone not playing for champion Texas, which had the top four golfers in the field.
Baylor’s Maria Vesga went 72-81-76-229, finishing tied for 14th. Sophomore Gurleen Kaur opened the tournament in style with a 68 before finishing with rounds of 83 and 80 for a 233 total. She finished tied for 19th.
The NCAA tournament field will be announced April 24 on the Golf Channel, and Baylor is expected to garner an at-large berth.
BU takes two over Lamar
The Baylor softball team pulled off a doubleheader sweep of Lamar with 6-0 and 2-0 wins Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Goose McGlaun (1-1) threw a four-hitter and Baylor took advantage of two errors by Lamar (20-26) to score three runs in each of the first two innings in the first game.
In the second game, Baylor’s Kassidy Krupit (1-0), Regan Green and Sidney Holman combined for a four-hitter. Josie Bower drove in both Baylor runs with a second-inning double.
Baylor (17-24) will return to Big 12 play with a three-game series against Iowa State Thursday through Saturday at Getterman Stadium.
No. 6 Highlanders resume conference play at Ranger
It’s back to the diamond for the No. 6 McLennan baseball team on Wednesday, as the Highlanders will travel to Ranger.
MCC (36-9 overall, 21-3 conference) split four games with Grayson last week, and dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 in the national poll. But the Highlanders are still well in control of the conference standings, as Grayson is the next-closest team at 15-5.
Ranger, meanwhile, is 22-16 overall and 8-12 in the league. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday beginning at 1, then will shift the series to Waco for another doubleheader Friday, also starting at 1.
Bears bang it around ballpark in win over Bearkats
The 19th-ranked Baylor baseball team used a six-run fifth inning to blow open the game, and took down visiting Sam Houston State, 9-6, on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark.
The Bears (25-10) exacted a measure of redemption for an earlier loss to the Bearkats in Huntsville. Cole Haring and Mack Mueller collected three hits apiece for the Bears on a 15-hit effort for the team. Every starter but one nabbed at least one hit.
Davis Wendzel also had a nice outing at the dish, going 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in that big fifth inning. Wendzel whacked an RBI double in the first.
The Bearkats (22-12) bashed three home runs in the loss, but it wasn’t enough. BU’s Logan Freeman gave up a solo shot in the ninth, but the juco transfer also struck out the side to end the game. Baylor will resume Big 12 play on Thursday at No. 16 Texas Tech.