Baylor took advantage of its East Coast connections as it landed a verbal commitment from wide receiver Yusuf Terry from Imhotep Institute Charter School in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
The 6-4, 170-pound Terry is a three-star recruit who chose Baylor over West Virginia and Rutgers. He had scholarship offers from at least 15 schools, including Michigan State, Missouri, Kansas and Syracuse.
Terry caught 52 passes for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior last fall as he helped Imhotep Institute reach the Pennsylvania Class 4A state championship game. He’s the 14th commitment in Baylor’s 2019 class.
Clifton baseball duo, Groesbeck’s Bradley make 3A all-state squad
A pair of stalwarts from Clifton’s state tournament baseball team were recognized on the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Baseball Team.
Clifton outfielder Mason Brandenberger and pitcher Carter Guinn both earned third-team honors on the all-state squad, along with reliever Brayden Bradley of Groesbeck.
Brandenberger was the Super Centex Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore for the Cubs. He hit .375 with 23 RBIs and 15 stolen bases, along with recording an 8-3 record on the mound. Guinn, meanwhile, tallied a spotless 9-0 record with a 0.98 ERA.
The Goats’ Bradley recorded a 5-2 record with a 1.34 ERA.
Grayson Rodriguez of Nacogdoches Central Heights was the 3A Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound right-hander who signed with the Baltimore Orioles was 12-0 with a 0.19 earned run average, striking out 156 in 75 innings.
West’s Jarek Rozyskie and Tyler Kaluza, Troy’s Jayden Hernandez, Clifton’s Edgar Rodriguez and Groesbeck’s Mark Smith all made the honorable mention list.
Crawford runner claims All-American recognition in steeple
Crawford’s Dawsen Holly claimed USA Track and Field All-American honors after finishing eighth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics National Championships in Greensboro, N.C.
Competing in the girls 15-16 division, Holly ran a personal-best time of 7:44.01. She has been competing with the Central Texas X-Treme Team for three years and was making her second trip to nationals.
Asia Pacific sends District 9 to second World Series loss, 3-1
LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — Asia Pacific snatched the lead late and took a 3-1 win over the District 9 all-star squad from Central Texas at the Senior League Softball World Series on Wednesday.
The game was tied at 1 entering the sixth, but took the lead for good on Pamela Olfato’s two-run double in the bottom of the sixth. Meanwhile, District 9 had a hard time scratching out baserunners against Asia Pacific’s Royevel Palma, who struck out 14.
Erin Young topped District 9 at the plate, recording two of the team’s four hits. Haylie Mitchell scored the only run for the squad, which dips to 1-2 at the event.
It’ll next play Thursday in its final pool play game against the East champion from Worcester, Mass.